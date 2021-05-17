Global Fluid Management Devices Market 2019 Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast Analysis To 2024

A fluid management device is primarily used to balance body fluid to prevent complications associated with the improper flow of fluids, undesired fluid levels, fluids with different temperature, and improper disposal of fluids. It is designed to manage the patient’s fluid levels internally and externally through a safe, effective, and accurate process. The fluid level varies due to dialysis, surgical fluid, body fluid management, contrast media, and waste fluid management used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The system is equipped with different equipment and consumables or is a standalone device such as dialysis machines and pumps, which are used to manage body fluids.

CONMED Corporation

Olympus

Smiths Medical

Stryker

Fresenius Medical Care

Medtronic

C. R. Bard

Ecolab

Zimmer Biomet

Baxter

Argon Medical Devices

Karl Storz

Cardinal Health

AngioDynamics

Fluid Management Devices Market Segment by Type covers:

Standalone Fluid Management Systems

Integrated Fluid Management Systems Fluid Management Devices Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASCs)