Global MDI,TDI and Polyurethane Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024
MDI,TDI and Polyurethane are basic shape memory polymers and widely used in various industries.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the MDI,TDI and Polyurethane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The flexible foams segment is projected to hold the largest share in the MDI, TDI and polyurethane market during the next five years. This large share is attributed to the energy efficiency requirements globally, as the governments and organizations have to comply with international norms and regulations. Flexible polyurethane foams help the manufacturers to address issues such as weight reduction, vibration absorption, fuel efficiency, and durability.
The worldwide market for MDI,TDI and Polyurethane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
BASF SE (Germany)
The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)
Covestro AG (Germany)
Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)
Chematur Engineering AB (Sweden)
Chemtura Corporation (U.S.)
Wanhua Chemicals Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Woodbridge Foam Corporation (Canada)
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Flexible Foams
Rigid Foams
Paints and Coatings
Elastomers
Adhesives and Sealants
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Construction
Furniture and Interiors
Electronics and Appliances
Automotive
Footwear
Others
