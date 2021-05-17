Global Offshore Contract Drilling Market- 2019: Manufacturers Data, Opportunity, Import Export Scenario, Application, Type, Regions and Future Forecast until 2023

The data collected in the “Global Offshore Contract Drilling Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Offshore Contract Drilling Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.

The Global Offshore Contract Drilling Market 2019 is bifurcated into multiple segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions]. The global Offshore Contract Drilling Market report represents the market’s data in a better-analyzed way by fragmenting the market in several multiple segments product, its end-users, applications, and others of the market segments. A review of the impact of the administrative regulations and policies on the Offshore Contract Drilling Market operations is also included in this report. The Offshore Contract Drilling Market report offers a complete analysis of competitive dynamics that are modifying and places the patrons ahead of competitors.

Offshore Contract Drilling Market Segmentation by Major Players:

Transocean LTD, Seadrill Ltd, ENSCO PLC, Noble Drilling PLC, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, China Oilfield Services, Rowan Companies PLC, Maersk Group, Ocean Rig UDW Inc, Saipem SpA

Get Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13104551

Overview of Offshore Contract Drilling Market Report:

Demand for offshore drilling rigs is directly related to the regional and worldwide levels of offshore exploration and development spending by oil & gas companies. The sustained decline in oil prices in the past from 2014 high had caused a significant decrease in the demand for offshore drilling services as many projects became uneconomical, resulting in fewer market tenders in the recent periods. Since the beginning of the downturn, drilling contractors have retired approximately 100 floaters and 50 jackups. As the market improves and demand increases, newer and high-spec rigs are expected to obtain contract awards first, increasing the likelihood that older and less capable ones do not return to the global active fleet. With the sign of recovery, the utilization rate has shown some improvement, along with contract length. However, the day rates are still to show significant improvement.

Lower Operating Cost Driving the Market

Several major oil producing companies such as ExxonMobil, Shell, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron has succeeded in bringing the breakeven prices from around high level of USD 80 per barrel to about or less than USD 40 per barrel between 2014 and 2016, in different regions. The decline in breakeven cost is mainly due to the improvement in enhanced ultimate recovery, lower drilling and completion cost and structural changes. Though the breakeven price has increased somewhat in the recent times, it is still lower than crude oil price. In June 2019, the Norwegian parliament approved the USD 5.85 billion development plan for the Johan Castberg project which is expected to start production in 2022. The development cost was cut since the 2013 plan to enable the project to break even at USD 31 per barrel rather than USD 80 per barrel.

Jackups is one of the Largest Market

Jackups are the most popular bottom supported MODUs generally used for up to 400 feet of water depth, i.e., shallow water. Approximately 125 jackups which are older than 30 years are idle, and contracts for approximately 65 jackups which are 30 years or older are expiring by the end of 2019 without follow-on work. Expenditure required to recertify these aging rigs are cost intensive and is expected to be scrapped or cold-stacked, which is expected to continue during 2019 and into 2019. The shallow-water jackups segment is on the road of recovery due to high commodity prices, and its utilization is anticipated to improve in the second half of 2019, as the rigs get deployed with increasing demand. Demand for jackups rigs is expected to be driven by the Middle East, followed by Europe and Asia between 2019 and 2020. Competition is also expected to be significant as the new builds which were ideals in the past few years also start competing.

Brazil Holds the Largest Share in the Market

The Brazilian offshore industry has started to witness recovery as the state oil & gas firm Petrobras is trying to clean itself up from a corruption scandal and an increase in crude oil price. The market is driven mainly due to two reasons: opening up of new acreage to international oil companies and Petrobras’ requirement for more rigs as their current contract starts to expire. Also, a significant number of offshore rigs operating in Brazil are either more than 15 years old or have DP2. As Petrobras is looking for newer rigs with modern equipment, these older rigs less likely to secure the contract extension in the coming years. The entrance of international oil companies is expected to have a positive impact on the domestic market. The reforms in local regulations are expected to result in high participation as the companies compete for acreage that has a higher potential for being developed compared to past rounds.

Inquire more or share questions if any for this Report @ https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13104551

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future offshore contract drilling market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, and strategies employed by the major market players