Global Offshore Contract Drilling Market- 2019: Manufacturers Data, Opportunity, Import Export Scenario, Application, Type, Regions and Future Forecast until 2023
The data collected in the “Global Offshore Contract Drilling Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Offshore Contract Drilling Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.
The Global Offshore Contract Drilling Market 2019 is bifurcated into multiple segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions]. The global Offshore Contract Drilling Market report represents the market’s data in a better-analyzed way by fragmenting the market in several multiple segments product, its end-users, applications, and others of the market segments. A review of the impact of the administrative regulations and policies on the Offshore Contract Drilling Market operations is also included in this report. The Offshore Contract Drilling Market report offers a complete analysis of competitive dynamics that are modifying and places the patrons ahead of competitors.
Offshore Contract Drilling Market Segmentation by Major Players:
Transocean LTD, Seadrill Ltd, ENSCO PLC, Noble Drilling PLC, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, China Oilfield Services, Rowan Companies PLC, Maersk Group, Ocean Rig UDW Inc, Saipem SpA
Get Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13104551
Overview of Offshore Contract Drilling Market Report:
Demand for offshore drilling rigs is directly related to the regional and worldwide levels of offshore exploration and development spending by oil & gas companies. The sustained decline in oil prices in the past from 2014 high had caused a significant decrease in the demand for offshore drilling services as many projects became uneconomical, resulting in fewer market tenders in the recent periods. Since the beginning of the downturn, drilling contractors have retired approximately 100 floaters and 50 jackups. As the market improves and demand increases, newer and high-spec rigs are expected to obtain contract awards first, increasing the likelihood that older and less capable ones do not return to the global active fleet. With the sign of recovery, the utilization rate has shown some improvement, along with contract length. However, the day rates are still to show significant improvement.
Lower Operating Cost Driving the Market
Several major oil producing companies such as ExxonMobil, Shell, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron has succeeded in bringing the breakeven prices from around high level of USD 80 per barrel to about or less than USD 40 per barrel between 2014 and 2016, in different regions. The decline in breakeven cost is mainly due to the improvement in enhanced ultimate recovery, lower drilling and completion cost and structural changes. Though the breakeven price has increased somewhat in the recent times, it is still lower than crude oil price. In June 2019, the Norwegian parliament approved the USD 5.85 billion development plan for the Johan Castberg project which is expected to start production in 2022. The development cost was cut since the 2013 plan to enable the project to break even at USD 31 per barrel rather than USD 80 per barrel.
Jackups is one of the Largest Market
Jackups are the most popular bottom supported MODUs generally used for up to 400 feet of water depth, i.e., shallow water. Approximately 125 jackups which are older than 30 years are idle, and contracts for approximately 65 jackups which are 30 years or older are expiring by the end of 2019 without follow-on work. Expenditure required to recertify these aging rigs are cost intensive and is expected to be scrapped or cold-stacked, which is expected to continue during 2019 and into 2019. The shallow-water jackups segment is on the road of recovery due to high commodity prices, and its utilization is anticipated to improve in the second half of 2019, as the rigs get deployed with increasing demand. Demand for jackups rigs is expected to be driven by the Middle East, followed by Europe and Asia between 2019 and 2020. Competition is also expected to be significant as the new builds which were ideals in the past few years also start competing.
Brazil Holds the Largest Share in the Market
The Brazilian offshore industry has started to witness recovery as the state oil & gas firm Petrobras is trying to clean itself up from a corruption scandal and an increase in crude oil price. The market is driven mainly due to two reasons: opening up of new acreage to international oil companies and Petrobras’ requirement for more rigs as their current contract starts to expire. Also, a significant number of offshore rigs operating in Brazil are either more than 15 years old or have DP2. As Petrobras is looking for newer rigs with modern equipment, these older rigs less likely to secure the contract extension in the coming years. The entrance of international oil companies is expected to have a positive impact on the domestic market. The reforms in local regulations are expected to result in high participation as the companies compete for acreage that has a higher potential for being developed compared to past rounds.
Inquire more or share questions if any for this Report @ https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13104551
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Order a copy of Offshore Contract Drilling Market Report 2019 @ https://www.360researchreports.com/purchase/13104551
Further, in the Offshore Contract Drilling Market research reports, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:
Production Analysis – Production of the Offshore Contract Drilling is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, price analysis of various Offshore Contract Drilling Market key companies is also covered.
Competitors – In this section, various Offshore Contract Drilling industry-leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.
Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Offshore Contract Drilling Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also measured in this section for the numerous regions.
Supply and Consumption – In continuation with sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Offshore Contract Drilling Market. This part also shelters light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export statistics are also given in this part.
Other analyses – Apart from the above-mentioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Offshore Contract Drilling Market, the contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. In addition, SWOT analysis for new projects and viability analysis for new investment are included.
“We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”
Lastly, with a team of vivacious industry professionals, we offer our clients with high-value market research that, in turn, would aid them to decipher new market avenues together with new strategies to take hold of the market share.