Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market Projected to Lead USD 7.1 billion by 2027

Sinus dilation devices are primarily used for the treatment of the sinus disease. The global sinus dilation devices market can be segmented on the basis of product and end-user. On the basis of product it is sub-segmented into balloon sinuplasty systems, rhinoscopes, sinuscopes, sinus stents and functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS) instruments set. Balloon sinuplasty systems are anticipated to lead the sub-segment throughout the forecast period. Balloon sinuplasty systems technique is used to expand the pathways in order to allow the flow of the sinus. The various factors such as quick recovery and long lasting results are anticipated to be major reason for the sub-segment to lead the segment. The increasing acceptance of the balloon sinuplasty systems over traditional invasive technique is also reason for the balloon sinuplasty systems to lead the product segment. On the basis of end-user, it is sub-segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). Hospitals sub-segment is anticipated to lead the end-user segment of the global sinus dilation devices market over the forecast period. The growing pool of the patients suffering from chronic disease coupled with the rise in the accessibility of developed technology by the patients is anticipated to be the major factor for the hospitals to lead the end-user segment.

The global sinus dilation devices market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 8.8% during 2018-2027. It is anticipated to reach around USD 7.1 billion by 2027. The rising occurrences of sinusitis among the growing population coupled with availability of developed technology in order to diagnose the disease is anticipated to increase the market growth of the global sinus dilation devices market during the forecast period.

Request Free Sample on Sinus Dilation Devices Market Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-841

By region, global sinus dilation devices market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to lead the global sinus dilation devices market. The growing use of the sinus dilation devices on the account of increasing pool of patients is anticipated to be a major reason for the region to lead the sinus dilation devices market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with significant CAGR throughout the forecast period on the account of the increasing awareness regarding the sinusitis disease .Additionally, the increasing population suffering from sinus in the region is anticipated to increase the demand for the sinus dilation devices in the many countries in the region.

Rising incidences of the sinusitis across the globe is anticipated to propel the demand for the sinus dilation devices

The sinusitis disease is caused by the interaction of bacteria, fungi and virus. According to a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2015, it was estimated that nearly 12% of the population surveyed in U.S. suffered from sinusitis. Thus, increasing prevalence of the sinusitis is anticipated to increase the demand for the sinus dilation devices during the forecast period.

Browse Complete Detail on Sinus Dilation Devices Market Report with TOC @https://www.researchnester.com/request-toc-841

The report titled “Sinus Dilation Devices Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global sinus dilation devices market in terms of market segmentation by product, by end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global sinus dilation devices market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Olympus Corporation, Acclarent, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Entellus Medical, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., SinuSys Corporation, Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Intersect ENT, Inc. and Bausch & Lomb Incorporated. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global sinus dilation devices market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact Us

Ajay Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 591