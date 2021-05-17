Global Smart Water Management Market Analysis 2019-2023: Covering Recent Trend and Future Growth, Feasibility, Regional Outlook and Future Forecast

The data collected in the “Global Smart Water Management Market – Segmented by Solution (SCADA, MDM, Analytics), by Service, by End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Smart Water Management Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.

Smart Water Management Market Segmentation by Major Players:

IBM Corporation, Suez group (GE Water & Process Technologies), Elster Water Metering (Honeywell), ABB, Schneider Electric ( + Aveva),Siemens AG, Utility Systems (Micro Mega Holdings Limited), Hitachi Ltd, Arad Metering Technologies, Esri, TaKaDu Ltd, Xylem Inc., Itron Inc., i2O Water Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Overview of Smart Water Management Market Report:

The smart water management ecosystem consists of sensors, smart meters, communication infrastructure, and supporting software to enable two -way communication, thus allowing users to gather actionable information and take informed decisions, pertaining to optimized water distribution and usage. The market comprises technology giants (such as IBM, Schneider Electric, Hitachi Ltd, Utility Systems, SUEZ Group, etc.,) who provide smart water management solutions with advanced cloud-based monitoring technologies, smart meter manufacturers (such as Honeywell, Sensus, etc.), and system integrators (such as Esri, i20Water Solutions, etc.).

The World Water Council, its report titled ‘World Water Vision’, indicated that about 4 billion people (i.e., almost half the world’s population) could be facing ‘water stress’, by 2025. Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, which account for approximately 60% of the global population and the lowest water resource endowment (approximately 36% of global total) are anticipated to face significant water shortage. Therefore, these regions are anticipated to witness robust adoption of smart water management. Emerging Asia-Pacific countries, like India, face a high non-revenue water (NRW) loss (around 60% in India), thereby augmenting the demand for the adoption of smart water management technologies, in the region.

Increasing Need to Address NRW Losses

Due to the operational benefits offered by smart metering management, which are in line with the need to reduce non-revenue water (NRW) losses across regions, this segment is expected to witness a considerable demand, during the forecast period. The International Energy Agency (IEA) termed that about 34% of the pumped water was non-revenue loss, due to tampering, meter errors, and faulty distribution network, which, if otherwise sold, could serve approximately 90 million people. Based on use cases, Sensus, a global water management solutions provider, indicated that deploying smart meter management solutions and network infrastructure could result in 75% of the reduction in NRW, annually. In addition to these statistics, the increased awareness related to water scarcity is expected to boost the adoption of smart metering solutions, during the forecast period.

North America Anticipated to Account for the Largest Share

North America comprises industrialized countries like the United States and has a significant concentration of urban population. Owing to these factors, the region is expected to account for the largest share of the market studied, during the forecast period. High annual water consumption per capita of the region, coupled with government regulations to include smart water management solutions in the region, have lead to the implementation of these systems. The United States is followed by Europe, in terms of the adoption rate of smart water management technologies, due to supportive government initiatives.

