Insights on Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends and Future Growth Predictions till 2027

The diabetes care devices are especially designed for the treatment of diabetes. The global diabetes care devices market can be segmented on the basis of product and region. On the basis of the product, it is sub-segmented into blood glucose monitoring devices and insulin delivery devices. The blood glucose monitoring devices is anticipated to lead the product segment. The increasing use of the various blood glucose monitoring devices and testing strips is anticipated to boost the demand for the glucose monitoring devices during the forecast period. On the basis of blood glucose monitoring devices, it is again sub-segmented into testing strips, self-monitoring blood glucose meters, lancets and continuous blood glucose monitoring devices. The rising geriatric population coupled with the technological advancement in the continuous blood glucose monitoring devices is also cause for the sub-segment to lead the segment. On the basis of insulin delivery pipes, it is sub-segmented into insulin pumps, insulin syringes, insulin pens and insulin jet injectors.

The global diabetes care devices market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR around 6.0% during 2018-2027. It is expected to reach significant market size by 2027. The increasing population suffering from obesity coupled with lifestyle problems is anticipated to boost the market growth of the global diabetes care devices market during the forecast period.

By region, global diabetes care devices market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to hold the largest market share for the global diabetes care devices market during the forecast period. The presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure in the region coupled with rising number of patients suffering from diabetes is anticipated to boost demand for the diabetes care devices in the region. The high presence of key market players in the region is further anticipated to boost the growth of the global diabetes care devices market in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest developing region for the global diabetes care devices market. This is attributed to the fact of growing population in the region coupled with the increasing awareness regarding the diabetes.

Rising geriatric population is anticipated to fuel the demand for the global diabetes care devices

The rising population across the globe particularly in developing countries such as China and India is anticipated to fuel the market growth of diabetes care devices globally. The various factors such as obesity, hypertension, alcohol consumption and urbanization are anticipated to drive the global diabetes care devices market.

The increasing government initiative to promote the awareness regarding the diabetes is anticipated to propel the demand for diabetes care devices

The government is using the electronic media and mobile application in order to increase the health literacy rate among the population. The increasing use of mobile phones across the globe supports the government to increase the awareness regarding the diabetes through application and internet.

The report titled “Diabetes Care Devices Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global diabetes care devices market in terms of market segmentation by product and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global diabetes care devices market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG , Becton, Johnson & Johnson,Dexcom, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novo Nordisk A/S,Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation.. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global diabetes care devices market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

