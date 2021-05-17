Insoluble Dietary Fiber Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2027 | Top Companies- BarnDad Innovative Nutrition, LLC, Cargill, Incorporated, Grain Processing Corporation (GPC), Ingredion Incorporated

Insoluble dietary fibers form an essential component of a healthy diet. Soluble and insoluble dietary fibers are the edible portion of plant cell walls that are resistant to digestion. Insoluble dietary fibers offer many intestinal health benefits such as reduced risks of hemorrhoids and constipation. They do not absorb and dissolve in water and pass through our digestive system in close to its original form. Whole wheat flour, wheat bran, nuts and beans are some food rich in insoluble dietary fibers.

The insoluble dietary fiber market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing demands for functional foods among dietetic population and rising consumer awareness towards proper food and nutrition. However, emergence of synthetic supplements in the market is likely to restrict the insoluble dietary fiber market growth. On the other hand, major R&D by industries for use of the insoluble fibers in treating obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes and other digestive problems is likely to offer growth opportunity for the insoluble dietary fiber market during the forecast period.

The global insoluble dietary fiber market is segmented on the basis of type, source and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as cellulose, hemicellulose, chitin & chitosan, lignin, bran, resistant starch and others. The market on the basis of the source, is classified as cereals & grains, legumes, fruits & vegetables and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed and others.

BarnDad Innovative Nutrition, LLC

Cargill, Incorporated

Grain Processing Corporation (GPC)

Ingredion Incorporated

J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH + Co. KG

Nexira

Roquette Frères

Solvaira Specialty LP

SunOpta Inc.

UNIPEKTIN Ingredients AG

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global insoluble dietary fiber market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The insoluble dietary fiber market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting insoluble dietary fiber market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the insoluble dietary fiber market in these regions.

