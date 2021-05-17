IVF Services Market in France worth $579.2 Million by 2022 : Allied Market Research

IVF Services Market in France by End Users (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes), and Cycle Type [Fresh Cycle (non-donor), Thawed IVF Cycle (non-donor), and Donor Egg IVF Cycle].

“Decreasing total fertility rate, supportive regulations such as social security policy for women undergoing IVF, and high success rate of IVF treatments in France drive the market growth. In addition, the IVF services in France are affordable as compared to other developed countries is another factor that fuels the market growth.”

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, France IVF Services Market by End User and Cycle Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022, the France IVF services market is estimated to reach $579.2 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2016 to 2022.

The IVF services market in France is characterized by important factors such as higher success rate, low costs of IVF services as compared to the UK and the U.S., and adoption of IVF child by homosexual couples. In addition, the social security policy on assisted fertility treatments in France is currently recognized as more liberal than the U.S. or the UK. Lower rates of fertility and married homosexuals adoption of IVF babies drive the market growth.

The fertility clinics segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period in terms of volume and revenue. Whereas, the fresh IVF cycles (non-donor) segment is expected to be the highest revenue contributor.

Key Findings of the France IVF Services Market:

Based on cycle type, fresh IVF cycle (non-donor) is projected to be the one of the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2016 to 2022, in terms of revenue

Based on end users, fertility clinics is projected to be the one of the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2016 to 2022, in terms of revenue.

