Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market 2019-2025 by Technology and Top Key Players- Apple, Acer, BlackBerry, HTC, Lenovo and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Market
Near Field Communication (NFC) is a standards-based short-range wireless connectivity technology that makes life easier and more convenient for consumers around the world by making it simpler to make transactions, exchange digital content, and connect electronic devices with a touch. NFC is compatible with hundreds of millions of contactless cards and readers already deployed worldwide. this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets.
This report researches the worldwide Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions. This study categorizes the global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Apple
Acer
BlackBerry
HTC
Lenovo
LG
Microsoft
Motorola
Samsung
Sony
ZTE
Oppo Electronics
Xiaomi
Alcatel
Brunswick
Citrix
Fujitsu
Huawei
Gionee
Lumigon
OnePlus
Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Breakdown Data by Type
Feature Phones
Smartphones
Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Breakdown Data by Application
Mobile Payment
ID Authentication
Transit Fare Collection
Other
Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Near Field Communication Enabled Handsets manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
