Network Forensics Market anticipates revenue will hit up to 19.2% CAGR by 2023: Segmentation by Top Companies, Major Applications, Key Regions, Product Demand

The Global Network Forensics Market 2019 report offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces and outlook.

The Global Network Forensics Market 2019 is bifurcated into multiple segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions]. A review of the impact of the administrative regulations and policies on the Network Forensics Market operations is also included in this report. The Network Forensics Market report offers a complete analysis of competitive dynamics.

Network Forensics Market Segmentation by Major Players:

Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Netscout Systems, Inc., Fireeye, Inc., EMC RSA, Viavi Solutions, Logrhythm, Inc., Savvius, Inc.

Overview of Network Forensics Market Report:

The market for network forensics market is projected to register a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period (2019 – 2023). The scope of this report is limited to segments which include, offering, solution, and services, deployment model on-premise & cloud, and organization size comprising of Small & Medium Enterprise (SME) and Large Enterprises. The regions considered in the scope of the report include – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Network security has become one of the most important aspect in the current connected landscape, with the amount of data traffic handled by network infrastructures increasing at an unprecedented rate in the recent times. With every industry moving toward connected architecture and cloud, the dependency on data centers and cloud is growing. While companies are reaping the benefits of connected architecture, there are also few security vulnerabilities. With network nodes being one of the most vulnerable aspects in the technology, companies are increasingly focusing on end-to-end security solutions, increasing the focus of companies on network forensics. Network forensics is enabling companies to better protect data and realize vulnerabilities in the system. With the increasing investments in security in the technological landscape, network forensics is emerging as one of the leading solutions in the industry.

Cloud Deployment to Witness Rapid Growth in the Market

With cloud technologies finding increasing adoption in every industry, consumer confidence in cloud deployment has also witnessed a growth in the recent years. Companies offering security solutions are also in demand for cloud deployed solutions, and are thus driving investments in the cloud. Increasing trends of BYOD and remote computing are creating need for technologies that can be deployed instantly, and scaled without the need for additional infrastructure. Also, with industries moving most of the computing needs to cloud, the need for security in this application is on a rise. Due to companies offering flexible pricing and demand-based models, cloud-based models are witnessing accelerated growth in the market which is projected to continue during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Emerging as the Market in the Forecast Period

North America and Europe remain the dominant markets in the network forensics landscape, due to high investments and demand. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to surpass North America as the leading consumer of the technology. With technology in China and India witnessing a rapid growth, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for large demand in the future. Also, this region is emerging as one of the leading supplier of technology solutions, which is further expected to influence the growth of the market. Increasing global focus on the region and availability of resources is expected to drive the growth of the network forensics market in Asia-Pacific.

