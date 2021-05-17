Pharmacy Automation Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

Pharmacy Automation Market report delivers a detailed study of present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Pharmacy Automation market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding key drivers, limitations and Opportunities with its impact by regions.

About Pharmacy Automation

Pharmacy Automation is the mechanization or automation of tasks and processes performed in pharmacy or other health care settings. It includes process like medication dispensing, packaging, labeling, storage and retrieval systems and table top counters. The pharmacy automation not only streamline pharmacy workflow and reduce the risk of errors, they also enable hospitals to refocus pharmacy staff on direct patient-care activities.

Pharmacy Automation Market Segment by Manufacturers-

BD,Baxter International,TOSHO ,Takazono,Omnicell,YUYAMA,Swisslog,Willach Group,Innovation,Parata,TCGRx,ScriptPro,Talyst,Cerner,Kirby Lester,

Pharmacy Automation Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Scope of Report:

The pharmacy automation is relatively concentrated, the sales of top fifteen manufacturers account about 75% of global sales. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

In the world wide, the major manufactures mainly distribute in USA and Europe. The transnational companies, like BD and Baxter, are the leading manufactures in the World.

USA is also the largest consumer of pharmacy automation. In 2015, the consumption of pharmacy automation is about 53579Units in USA; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 46%. Japan has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of pharmacy automation in the Asia region.

The worldwide market for Pharmacy Automation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.9% over the next five years, will reach 17000 million US$ in 2024, from 9140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Pharmacy Automation in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Pharmacy Automation Market Types:

Automated Medication Dispensing Systems

Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

Automated Medication Compounding Systems

Table Top Tablet Counters Pharmacy Automation Market Applications:

Inpatient Pharmacy

Outpatient Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy