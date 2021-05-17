Piriformis Syndrome Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- Novartis, Sanofi, Bayer, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharma and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Piriformis Syndrome Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Piriformis Syndrome Market



Piriformis syndrome is a rare neuromuscular condition that is caused when the piriformis muscle compresses the sciatic nerve. The piriformis muscle is a flat, band-like muscle located in the buttock near the upper region of the hip joint. Piriformis syndrome mostly occurs in adults and can affect individuals from any field and activity levels. The common causes of piriformis syndrome are trauma, spasms, and overuse injury. Additionally, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the piriformis syndrome is more prevalent in patients with pain in the lower back. The North American region is anticipated to dominate the market due to the existing well-established healthcare system, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about the syndrome, and rising geriatric population.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest market share in the global piriformis syndrome market. It is expected that the government support towards research and development expenditure and increasing secondary lifestyle are likely to drive the market. Moreover, the market growth in Europe is led by countries such as Germany and France.

The key players covered in this study

Novartis

Sanofi

Bayer

AstraZeneca

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Omron Healthcare

DePuy Synthes

Miracle Stretch

Seirin Corporation

Nidd Valley Medical

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4080450-global-piriformis-syndrome-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The piriformis syndrome market in Asia-Pacific consists of countries, namely, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The market growth in this region is driven by the rising healthcare expenditure and growing penetration of the healthcare industry in this region.

This report focuses on the global Piriformis Syndrome status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Piriformis Syndrome development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Medication

Physical Therapy

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Piriformis Syndrome status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Piriformis Syndrome development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4080450-global-piriformis-syndrome-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)