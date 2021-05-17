Post-Harvest Treatment Products Market by Top Key Players, Size, Subdivision & Market Dynamics Forces by 2023

Market Highlights:

The global post-harvest treatment products market for fruits & vegetables was valued at USD 1.32 Billion in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, 2019–2024. The use of post-harvest treatment products for fruits and vegetables increased with the rising trade of fruits and vegetables across the globe. The increasing demand for exotic fruits and vegetables and focus on post-harvest losses are the major factors driving market growth. However, the unavailability of efficient infrastructure in developing countries and stringent regulations in Europe for chemical residue on agricultural produce are restricting the growth of the market. The shift in consumption patterns to organic products is impacting market growth.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global post-harvest treatment products market for fruits & vegetables are Pace International (US), Nufarm (Australia), DECCO – UPL (US), JBT Corporate (US), Fomesa Fruitech (Spain), Syngenta (Switzerland), DowDupont (US), Bayer (Germany), Xeda International (France), Colin Campbell (Chemicals) Pty Ltd (Australia), Janssen Pharmaceutica NV (Belgium), AgroFresh (US), FMC Corporation (US), Futureco Bioscience S.A. (Spain), and Post-Harvest Solution Ltd (New Zealand).

Some of the strategies followed by the players operating in the global post-harvest treatment products market for fruits & vegetableswere product launches, acquisitions, mergers, and expansions.

In November 2017, AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. acquired Technidex to expanded its portfolio of post-harvest treatment products for additional crops and also increase its geographic presence in Southern Europe, Latin America, and Africa.

Market Segments:

The global post-harvest market has been segmented based on type and application.

Based on type, the global Post-Harvest Treatment Products Market for fruits & vegetables has been divided into cleaners, coatings/wax, ethylene blockers, fungicides, sprout inhibitors, and others. The coatings/wax segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2018 as these products help in extending shelf life, enhancing the appearance, and delaying ripening. However, the market for cleaners is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global post-harvest treatment products market for fruits & vegetables has been segregated, by application, into fruits and vegetables. The fruits segment has been further classified as pomes, bananas, berries, citrus fruits, mangoes, and others. The vegetables sub-segments are potatoes, tomatoes, onions, and others. The fruits segment is estimated to dominate the market during the review period owing to the need to increase shelf life and appearance and reduce post-harvest losses of fruits. The apples sub-segment was the largest in 2018.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the global post-harvest treatment products market for fruits & vegetables has been divided by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global post-harvest treatment products market for fruits & vegetables owing to increasing awareness regarding the high post-harvest losses and benefits of post-harvest treatment of fruits & vegetables. The growing fruits & vegetables industry in the region is also a major factor driving the growth of the post-harvest treatment products market for fruits & vegetables.