RNAi for Therapeutic Market by Product Category, Application and Specification 2019-2024

About RNAi for Therapeutic:

RNA interference (RNAi) is a biological process in which RNA molecules inhibit gene expression, typically by causing the destruction of specific mRNA molecules. Historically, it was known by other names, including co-suppression, post-transcriptional gene silencing (PTGS), and quelling. Only after these apparently unrelated processes were fully understood did it become clear that they all described the RNAi phenomenon. RNAi is now known as precise, efficient, stable and better than antisense technology for gene suppression.

RNAi for Therapeutic is in the development stage and there is no use in the market. The fastest research is Clinical phrase III, Such as QP1-1007, QO1-1002 of Quark Pharmaceuticals. The major technology of RNAi for Therapeutic is siRNA, miRNA and shRNA. SiRNA technology is the most popular, with the expenses market share of 85%, following SiRNA, miRNA is the second of 16% expenses market share in 2015.

At present, global expenses concentrates in US and Europe, US takes 80% market share and Europe takes 5% market share. There is A Few R & D Company in the world and the market concentration is high. The top5 (expenses in RNAi for Therapeutic) companies are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Gradalis, miRagen Therapeutics. The five companies occupy about 83% of the market share.

The global RNAi for Therapeutic market is valued at 990 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3580 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 24.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of RNAi for Therapeutic.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.