Robotic Drilling Market to Grow at 5.6% CAGR to Reach US$ 946.6 Mn by 2025 Led by Key Players Nabors Industries, Rigarm, National Oilwell Varco, Sekal AS, Huisman Equipment B.V., Automated Rig Technologies, Drillmec

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Robotic Drilling Market– Global Analysis and Forecasts to 2025”, the global robotic drilling market is expected to reach US$ 946.6 Mn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period 2018-2025.

The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

The global robotic drilling market has been segmented on the basis of component, installation type, and application. On the basis of component, the market has been bifurcated into hardware, and software. The robotic drilling installations include either a new build or retrofitting, and therefore the market has been segmented into these two types. Robotic drilling is basically done for extracting oil & gas from the oil wells which are basically located either onshore or offshore. Hence, on the basis of application, the robotic drilling market has been segmented into onshore and offshore.

The key companies profiled in this report include Nabors Industries Ltd., Rigarm, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Sekal AS, Huisman Equipment B.V., Automated Rig Technologies Ltd., Drillmec Inc., Ensign Energy Services Inc., Abraj Energy Services, and Drillform Technical Services Ltd.

Get Sample Copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPAT00002211/

The research thoroughly establishes critical Robotic Drilling Market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Robotic Drilling Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the Robotic Drilling Market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market.

With robotic drilling being introduced in the oil & gas industry, the sector finally has stepped into the world of automation and digital process control. Unmanned operations at the oil rigs for extraction purposes had been the dire need for the industry and has finally been made possible with Robotic Drilling System AS pioneering in this market. Primarily, the oil & gas sector is characterized by high amount of uncertainty owing to the fluctuating demands for oil & gas products worldwide, environmental impacts, and legislations laid down by several authorities on these operations. Hence, the oil drilling business is also sometimes referred to as highly risky business in financial terms as well as for the human capital involved. Digital Transformation Initiative removed the bottlenecks associated with operational costs, human lives risks, and productivity concerns. The robotic drilling companies today need to comply with environmental legislation, improving worker safety, and also ensuring reliable platform for operation.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Robotic Drilling Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Robotic Drilling Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key Insights that the report covers:

• Key drivers, restraints, and prevailing trends

• Market size, growth rate, and opportunities

• Market share and position of the top players

• PEST Analysis of the five major regions

• Detailed SWOT analysis of top 10 companies

• Recent developments and new product launches

• Major challenges faced by the market players

Inquiry for Discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPAT00002211/

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

Email Id : [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com