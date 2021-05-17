Roofing Membranes Market 2019 By Development, Trend, Raw Materials, Price, Supply-Demand, and End User Analysis, Outlook for 2019- 2023

The data collected in the “Global Roofing Membranes Market – Segmented by Product Type, Installation Type, End-Use, and Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Roofing Membranes Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.

The Global Roofing Membranes Market 2019 is bifurcated into multiple segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions]. The global Roofing Membranes Market report represents the market’s data in a better-analyzed way by fragmenting the market in several multiple segments product, its end-users, applications, and others of the market segments. A review of the impact of the administrative regulations and policies on the Roofing Membranes Market operations is also included in this report. The Roofing Membranes Market report offers a complete analysis of competitive dynamics that are modifying and places the patrons ahead of competitors.

Roofing Membranes Market Segmentation by Major Players:

Carlisle SynTec Systems -DowDuPont-Duro-Last, Inc. -Firestone Building Products Company, LLC -GAF-Godfrey Roofing Inc. -Henry Company -Icopal Ltd. -IKO Polymeric -Johns Manville -Kingspan Group -Owens Corning -pH plastics-Sika AG -Siplast -Tremco Incorporated -Versico Roofing Systems

Overview of Roofing Membranes Market Report:

The roofing membranes market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, (2019-2023). The roofing membrane is a seal that is covered around the roof of buildings and tanks generally laid in large sheets. The market is driven by increasing demand for lighter and faster construction roofing materials in European region and increasing private construction expenditure in the North American region. However, the fluctuating prices of raw materials are expected to restrain the market’s growth. The North American region accounted the highest share of the global roofing membranes market in 2017.

Increasing Private Construction Expenditure in the North America Region

In the United States, the residential and non-residential construction has increased significantly by 2017. The residential construction in 2016 and 2017 has increased year-on-year by 10.52% and 10.58% respectively. The major growth in the non-residential construction was witnessed in healthcare, commercial and office buildings. In Canada, the investments in the private sector witnessed a moderate growth in 2017. New housing constructions registered a 0.2% growth in 2017 over 2016. The private construction expenditure in the country is increasing with the ongoing and upcoming private construction projects such as Megamall project in the Town on Mount Royal valued at USD 1,700 million is now under construction, and CIBC Square Office Building project at Toronto valued at USD 350 million is now taking shape. All the above-mentioned factors increase the private construction in the North America region, in turn, expected to drive the market for roofing membranes during the forecast period.

Surge in Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Usage

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) is an exceptionally durable synthetic rubber roofing membrane widely used in the low-slope building applications. It can be installed either fully adhered, mechanically attached or ballasted, with the seams of the roofing system sealed with liquid adhesives or specially formulated tape. Some of the advantages of these roofing membrane types are easy maintenance, exceptional waterproof and UV resilience, choice of installation methods, etc. Owing to all these advantages, these membranes are most commonly used in the roofing of houses in the North America region. With the increasing construction of houses in the countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the demand for membranes is increasing significantly. The demand for new homes in the United States has been increasing consistently since the past few years owing to the growing population and rising consumer incomes in the country. The sales of new houses in the country is increasing significantly over the past seven years. In 2017, the sales reached 614,000 and witnessed a growth of 9.44% over 2016. With the increasing construction industry activities and growing population in the Asia-Pacific region, the number of houses are increasing. Due to the aforementioned factors, the demand for roofing membranes is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Roofing Membranes Market

In 2017, the North American region dominated the global market share. With the growing construction industry and usage of lightweight and faster construction techniques in the countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the demand for the roofing membranes is increasing significantly in the region. Construction spending in the country fluctuated in the last year. However, it is increasing gradually this year compared to the previous year with the increasing number of new homes and public buildings. The total engineering and construction spending for the US witnessed a growth of 4% in 2017 and are likely to grow at 6% in 2019. The US construction spending is increased by 1.8% in April 2019. The overall gain pushed construction spending to USD 1.31 trillion at a seasonally adjusted annual rate at 7.6 percent above the level a year ago. Despite the slight increase in the warehouse construction, the booming e-commerce sector would slow down the growth of store construction activities in the United States which in turn would impact the commercial construction. All the above-mentioned factors, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for roofing membranes in the North American region during the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase Roofing Membranes Market Report:

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysisThe product type and end-use that are expected to dominate the marketRegions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast periodIdentify the latest developments, market share, and strategies employed by the major market players.3 months analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Further, in the Roofing Membranes Market research reports, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

Production Analysis – Production of the Roofing Membranes is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, price analysis of various Roofing Membranes Market key companies is also covered.

Competitors – In this section, various Roofing Membranes industry-leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Roofing Membranes Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also measured in this section for the numerous regions.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation with sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Roofing Membranes Market. This part also shelters light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export statistics are also given in this part.

Other analyses – Apart from the above-mentioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Roofing Membranes Market, the contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. In addition, SWOT analysis for new projects and viability analysis for new investment are included.



