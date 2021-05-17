Sales Revenue of Web Scale It to Soar in the Near Future Owing to Growing Consumer Adoption

Persistence Market Research has recently compiled a report on ‘Web Scale It market’ which offers a comprehensive synopsis of revolving market valuation, market size, SWOT analysis, revenue estimation and geographical spectrum of the market. The report further elucidates primary business obstacles and growth prospects within the forecasted timeline, while examining the current competitive sphere involving key players of the ‘Web Scale It market’.

IT organizations are increasingly adopting a portfolio of cloud services including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS). Adoption of cloud computing has benefited organizations by significantly reducing the infrastructure cost and further allowing these organizations to focus on their core competencies. However, there are a few concerns faced by cloud users such as agility of the data. This affects the performance of the entire business which has created need for better platforms to manage, maintain, and reduce these short comings. Thus, the need to go beyond cloud computing has brought up demand for Web scale IT in the market.

Web scale IT is a term used to refer a global infrastructure of computing architecture which delivers all the competencies of large cloud service providers within an enterprise IT. This approach simplifies all the things which are carried out in large cloud based organizations by applying new processes and architectures. Thus, web scale IT is not an individual technological implementation but a set of technologies for entire IT system. It has allowed organizations to dynamically increase and decrease their capability. Web scale service provider focuses on those cloud platforms whose benefits can be shared on a broader basis, thus enhancing the capability of a business.

Increased agility and scalability of stored data over servers, lesser hardware investments, worldwide accessibility of enterprise data, and continuous technical support are some of the key factors driving the web scale IT market. Further, the provision of modifications in web scale IT with respect to data collected and method of collection is aiding the growth of this market. Web scale IT permits an enterprise to customize architecture and process according to its need.

However, there is risk in migrating sensitive data from traditional to new cloud approaches which is one of the factors keeping the organizations from transitioning to cloud. This poses a challenge to the growth of web scale IT market. Smaller enterprises are hesitant in implementation of these services, which is another factor restraining the growth of this market. Moreover, the threat of losing confidential data and performance of storage infrastructure are some chronic issues in this market slowing down the market evolution.

North America and Europe have the largest cloud services market hence the opportunity for web scale IT in these regions is high. Asia Pacific is anticipated grow rapidly in coming years in terms of adoption of web scale IT, as the cloud providers are preparing to expand their reach in this region.

Web scale IT market is segmented on the basis of providers which include on-demand capacity providers, marketplace builder, long-tail facilitators and social networks. The key players involved in web scale IT market are Nutanix, Inc., Google Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Facebook, Inc, Netflix, Inc, CloudBees, Inc., Rackspace US, Inc., CloudSigma Holding AG, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CloudStack, Microsoft Corporation, and others.

