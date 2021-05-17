WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Sparkling Juices Industry Sales,Supply and Consumption 2019 Global Analysis and Forecast to 2024”.

Sparkling Juices Industry 2019

Description:-

Sparkling Juices are fruit or vegetable juices with significant levels of carbon dioxide in it, making it fizzy. It is a kind of hottest non-alcoholic sparkling drinks that increasing popularity among young people.

Scope of the Report:

The global Sparkling Juices sales is estimated to reach about 105237 K Units by the end of 2017, which is expected to reach 187958 K Units in 2025. Overall, the Sparkling Juices products performance is positive with the current environment status.

Sparkling Juices is a kind of new type drink that combines taste of carbonated drink and fruit/vegetable juice, based on the amount of juice added the beverage can be spited into Sparkling Juice Drinks and 100% Sparkling Juice. Currently sparkling juice drink is the most common type, with a relatively lower price and more flavors.

USA is the biggest production areas for Sparkling Juices, taking about 43.98% market share in 2017 (based on output volume), The Consumption market is also concentrated in North America and Europe for now, while sales of Sparkling Juices in Asia countries will see significant growth in the future.

The worldwide market for Sparkling Juices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.1% over the next five years, will reach 89 million US$ in 2024, from 53 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Sparkling Juices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Knudsen & Sons

Martinelli & Company

Mayador

Welch’s

Kristian Regale

Envasados Eva S.A.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sparkling Juice Drinks

100% Sparkling Juice

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sparkling Juices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sparkling Juices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sparkling Juices in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Sparkling Juices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sparkling Juices Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Sparkling Juice Drinks

1.2.2 100% Sparkling Juice

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.3.2 Convenience Stores

1.3.3 Online Stores

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Knudsen & Sons

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Sparkling Juices Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Knudsen & Sons Sparkling Juices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Martinelli & Company

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Sparkling Juices Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Martinelli & Company Sparkling Juices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Mayador

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Sparkling Juices Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Mayador Sparkling Juices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Welch’s

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Sparkling Juices Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Welch’s Sparkling Juices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Kristian Regale

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Sparkling Juices Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Kristian Regale Sparkling Juices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

