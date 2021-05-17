Synthetic Paper Market includes Data Source and Consumption Growth Rate by Application 2019-2024

Synthetic Paper Market report delivers a detailed study of present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Synthetic Paper market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding key drivers, limitations and Opportunities with its impact by regions.

About Synthetic Paper

Synthetic paper, from its early development and historical evolution, has typically been manufactured using synthetic resin derived from petroleum as its primary material. Naturally, this has given it characteristics similar to those of plastic film, but its appearance is remarkably similar to that of regular paper made from wood pulp. In addition, many synthetic papers have properties similar to those of regular paper.

Synthetic Paper Market Segment by Manufacturers-

Yupo,Nan Ya Plastics,Arjobex,Treofan Group,Dupont Tyvek,PPG Industries,HOP Industries,American Profol,Taghleef Industries,

Synthetic Paper Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Geographically, keyword market report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate in these regions, from 2019 to 2024.

Scope of Report:

Major synthetic paper products include BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) and HDPE (High Density Polyethylene). BOPP synthetic paper market share worth 145.7 million USD in 2015, is expected to record a CAGR of 6.6% over 2016-2021. The growth can be attributed to superior BOPP features easing lamination, coating, and printing work. Furthermore, it is cost effective and possesses superior strength as well as exceptional moisture retaining characteristics.

It is also used as packaging material for fruits, snacks, confectionary, fast food, and vegetables. HDPE synthetic paper market price worth 73 million USD in 2015 is projected to grow at a rate of 5.6% over 2016-2021.

Japan region is the largest supplier of Synthetic Paper, with a production market share nearly 27.1% in 2015. Asia (Ex. Japan) is the second largest supplier of Synthetic Paper, enjoying production market share about 25.4% in 2015.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 29.3% in 2015. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27.8% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Synthetic Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Synthetic Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

BOPP

HDPE

Other Synthetic Paper Market Applications:

Label