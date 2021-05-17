Utilities Customer Information Systems Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019 – 2023 | Oracle, Efluid SAS, SAP, Itineris, Indra, Cayenta, Advanced Utility Systems, Gruppo Engineering, Fluentgrid Limited, Ferranti Computer Systems

Utilities Customer Information Systems Global Market Report 2019-2023

The utility customer information system (CIS) market is composed of utility companies looking for commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software packages that address business-critical utility meter-to-cash (M2C) and customer service business processes. M2C functions covered include: account maintenance, order processing, product/service management, rate design, billing, credit collection, accounts receivable, statement preparation, and payment processing. For customer service, CISs support multiple client interaction channels — such as call centers, interactive voice response/voice response units (IVR/VRUs). They also support various digital engagement channels (social media and, more recently, virtual assistants/chatbots) — as well as customer self-service needs.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012665842/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Oracle, Efluid SAS, SAP, Itineris, Indra, Cayenta, Advanced Utility Systems, Gruppo Engineering, Fluentgrid Limited, Ferranti Computer, Systems, Gentrack, Open International, Systems, NorthStar, Vertex, Hansen Technologies

Product Type Segmentation

Cloud-based

On-premises

Industry Segmentation

BFSI

Education

Government

Telecom & IT

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012665842/discount

Table of Content:

Section 1 Utilities Customer Information Systems Product Definition

Section 2 Global Utilities Customer Information Systems Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Utilities Customer Information Systems Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Utilities Customer Information Systems Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Utilities Customer Information Systems Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global Utilities Customer Information Systems Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global Utilities Customer Information Systems Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 Utilities Customer Information Systems Market Forecast 2018-2023

Section 9 Utilities Customer Information Systems Segmentation Product Type

Section 10 Utilities Customer Information Systems Segmentation Industry

Section 11 Utilities Customer Information Systems Cost of Production Analysis

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012665842/buy/2350

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.