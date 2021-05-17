Web Content Management Market to Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity during forecast period 2017-2022

Web content management systems enable the users to create, edit and publish digital content such as text, video and/or audio files that are embedded with the text and interactive graphics that make up the content of any presentable website. Such kinds of web content management systems allow the users to upload and write content who don’t possess any coding skills by offering theme-based templates that contains a unique design. The advantage of a web content management system is that multiple users can manage and monitor web content. Such kind of users may be from the digital marketing team or the creative team. Some web content management systems can integrate themselves with marketing software, third party tools or analytics programs. All such functionality is provided in a content management system in order to ensure that content presented in a website is interactive, simple and enhances the brand image of an organization.

The global web content management market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 8,500 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Web Content Management Market

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the services component type segment is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 2,500 Mn in the year 2022. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the assessment period of 2017-2022. The services component type segment is estimated to account for more than one-fourth of the revenue share of the component type segment by the year 2017 and is forecasted to gain market share by 2022 over 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the healthcare segment will reach a value of about US$ 700 Mn in the year 2017. This represents a robust CAGR growth during the forecast period. The healthcare segment is forecasted to account for more than one-tenth of the total revenue share of the industry segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to gain in market share by 2022 as compared with the year 2017.

As per the forecast of Persistence Market Research, the on-premises segment is slated to reach a value of more than US$ 5,200 Mn in 2022. The on-premises segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2022. The largest share is contributed by the North America region in the on-premises segment.

Persistence Market Research forecasts the U.S. web content management market to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 9% from 2017 to 2022.

The report has also included the profiles of some of the leading companies in the web content management market like Acquia, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., Open Text Corporation, SDL plc, Oracle Corporation, Sitecore A/S, Kentico Software s.r.o., Microsoft Corporation, EPiServer AB, and IBM Corporation.

Solution Component Type Segment Slated to Touch a Value of About US$ 6,000 Mn in 2022

According to the projections of Persistence Market Research, the solution component type segment is expected to reach a value of about US$ 6,000 Mn in the year 2022. This signifies a robust CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2022. The solution component type segment is estimated to account for nearly three-fourths of the revenue share of the component type segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to lose in market share by 2022 over 2017.

Media and Entertainment Segment to Exhibit a CAGR of Nearly 7% During the Assessment Period

According to the assessment of Persistence Market Research, the media and entertainment segment is poised to touch a figure of about US$ 3,300 Mn in the year 2022. This signifies a CAGR of nearly 7% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2022. The media and entertainment segment is estimated to account for nearly half of the revenue share of the industry segment by the end of the year 2017 and is projected to lose market share by 2022 over 2017.

