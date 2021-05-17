Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Who are The Leading Manufacturers of Mining Equipment Market 2019 with Latest Development, Business Plans, and Upcoming Technologies, Forecast to 2024

Mining Equipment

The Mining Equipment Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

The report first poses the Mining Equipment Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.

Scope of the Report:

  • The global mining equipment market has been segmented by type and application.

    There are 4 key segments covered in this Mining Equipment Systems Market report:

    • Competitor segment
    • Product type segment
    • End-use/application segment
    • Geography segment

    Mining Equipment Market with Key Segments:

    By Product Types: Type 1, Type 2, Type 3

    By Applications: Application 1, Application 2, Application 3

    By Key Players:

  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • Komatsu Ltd.
  • Liebherr Group
  • Sandvik
  • Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd..
  • Atlas Copco
  • Metso Corp.
  • Outotec

    Market Overview:

  • The Global Mining Equipment Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.27%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.
  • Mining, as an industry, involves huge capital investment and among the total, over one-third is for equipment. Any country which hosts mining operations is bound to have monetary, labor employment, and local industry benefits. Among the beneficiaries, equipment and service suppliers accrue the majority of the benefits from any particular mining activity in the country.
  • The global mining industry has been witnessing steady growth since the past few years, owing to rise in mining exploration activities, initiation of new mining projects in countries, such as Canada, the United States, Australia, India, Russia, and South Africa.
  • Additionally, with the rise in consumption of base metals and precious metals in numerous applications, the mining activities of these metals have increased, especially in countries, such as Canada and Mexico. Furthermore, the mining industry in the Asia-Pacific region has also been continually growing in countries, such as Australia, China, and India, in turn, propelling the demand for mining equipment.
  • A transition has been observed from underground to the more economical, open-pit mining, which is expected to drive the demand for mining equipment during the forecast period. Furthermore, the development of high-performance equipment, with increased automation, has made extraction of ores without declining grades comparatively cheaper, in turn propelling the growth of the market.

    Mining Equipment Market Report Provides the Following:

    Mining Equipment Market

    Key Market Trends:

    Asia-Pacific to Lead the Mining Equipment Market

    The Asia-Pacific region has been witnessing a rise in extraction and mining of metals and minerals, owing to rapid industrialization & technological advancements, urbanization, and rising energy demands. The mining industry in Asia-Pacific exhibits large-scale excavation because of the advances in the technology of mining equipment.

    The market is witnessing technological advancements, like advanced mining equipment, automated conveyor systems, and more effective crushing machinery. Growing demand from the coal mining industry, owing to rising energy demand in the region, especially in South East Asian countries, China, and India, is propelling the demand for mining equipment in the region.

    The demand for underground mining equipment in Asia-Pacific is majorly influenced by depleting surface mineral reserves and rise in a number of mining activities in countries, such as China, Australia, and India. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), China is the world’s biggest consumer of primary materials, including minerals and metal ores, owing to which the market for underground mining equipment is also growing in China.

    Active Mineral Exploration Sites across the Globe

    Increase in the number of mineral exploration sites and the resulting demand for advanced processing machinery have contributed to the growth in mineral processing mining equipment. The equipment used in mineral mining consists of majorly surface crusher, mineral refining machines, and heavy earthmover equipment, like bulldozers, excavators, dumper trucks, etc.

    During 2017-18, Canada alone had 22% of the active mineral exploration sites across the world followed by Australia with 20% and Africa with 12%.

    The Canadian mining industry is one of the largest, producing more than 60 minerals and metals. Mining activities in the country have been increasing over the past three years. In 2017, the mining industry alone has contributed a value of USD 97 billion towards the country’s GDP. A significant share of the world’s largest mining companies, such as Barrick Gold, Goldcorp and Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Canada. In addition to this, the mining industry accounted for 19% of the country’s exports. Canada also ranks first in the production of Potash, second in Uranium and Niobium and third in production of Nickel, Gemstones, Indium, Aluminum, and Platinum group metals.

    ” We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

