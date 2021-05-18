Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride Market – Global Industry Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Persistence Market Research has come up with a report on the Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride Market, which provides a holistic synopsis of the market size, market valuation, revenue estimate, SWOT analysis, and the geographical insights. The report accurately underlines the key challenges and opportunities for the market players during the forecast period. In addition, it sheds light on the current competitive scenario and reviews the business strategies adopted by the Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride Market players.

Introduction

Anhydrous hydrogen chloride is a non – flammable, corrosive gas. Anhydrous hydrogen chloride is noted to be a colorless gas with a suffocating odor. Causing irritation on skin and in the respiratory tracts, anhydrous hydrogen chloride is considered as a moderate to high degree of hazardous gases. Though anhydrous hydrogen chloride is widely used in the production of aqueous hydrogen chloride, commonly known as hydrochloric acid, anhydrous hydrogen chloride is also consumed in substantial amounts in the production of several chemicals including alkyl and vinyl chlorides. Additionally, the anhydrous hydrogen chloride finds its use in the rubber industry for the process of hydrochlorination. As a much recent entrant in the wide applications of anhydrous hydrogen chloride, its use as an etching agent in the semiconductor industry and purify silicon and other materials. Laboratory applications of anhydrous hydrogen chloride are particularly targeted towards the production of chloride based acids and other chemicals.

Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride Market: Dynamics

With the rapid growth observed in the electronics manufacturing industry, the market demand for anhydrous hydrogen chloride is expected to witness an analogous increase throughout the forecast period. With the emergence of alternative products such as electronic grade phosphoric acid for etching applications in the semiconductor industry, this growth is anticipated to normalize over the course of the forecast period. With the presence of large scale manufacturers operating in the anhydrous hydrogen chloride marketplace, a fierce competition on pricing the product more efficiently becomes a challenge for the producers.

While the anhydrous hydrogen chloride manufacturers are noted to operate regionally, the companies are noted to maintain a global presence by offering their services through a network of dealers in remote or stagnant, but potential, markets. The most recent merger of Praxair and Linde Group can act as a mode to consolidate the market with the forthcoming years to reap the results.

Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride Market: Segmentation

The global anhydrous hydrogen chloride market can be segmented on the basis of grade, mode of supply and application.

On the basis of grade, the anhydrous hydrogen chloride market can be segmented into:

Electronic Grade

Refrigerant Grade

Analytical Grade

On the basis of mode of supply, the anhydrous hydrogen chloride market can be segmented into:

Off Site Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride Production Cylinders Containers Tanks Tube Trailers

On Site Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride Production

On the basis of application, the anhydrous hydrogen chloride market can be segmented into:

Etching

Refrigerant

Chemical Raw Material

Laboratory

Anhydrous Hydrogen Chloride Market: Regional Outlook

From a regional perspective, anhydrous hydrogen chloride market is highly concentrated in the regions with high chemical output and electronics components manufacturing. East Asia is noted to be an ideal fit for the two industries as China is considered to be the chemical manufacturing hub of the world and China, along with South Korea and Japan, are the leading markets for electronic components manufacturing. Closely following the East Asia anhydrous hydrogen chloride market is the South Asia anhydrous hydrogen chloride market including the emerging economies of India and countries in the ASEAN region. North America and Europe anhydrous hydrogen chloride markets are considered to expand at a steady growth rate over the forecast period prominently owing to the regulatory framework in the regions. Middle East & Africa anhydrous hydrogen chloride market is expected to register a near – average growth rate over the forecast period following the Latin America anhydrous hydrogen chloride market.

Some of the market participants in the global anhydrous hydrogen chloride market identified across the value chain include Praxair Technology, Inc., Air Liquide S.A., Niacet Corporation, Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited, Versum Materials, Inc., Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd., Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co., Ltd, ATR ASAHI Process System (P) Ltd., Gas Innovations, among others.

