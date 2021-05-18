Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market 2019 | Industry Updates, Major Key Players, Size, Demand, Growth and Future Prospects to 2027

Integrated circuit (IC) is a semiconductor device, which contains resistors, capacitors, and transistors. ICs, also known as chip or microchip, are used as microcontrollers in vehicles. Automotive ICs are customized for specific applications within the vehicle system.

The global automotive IC market registered a significant growth corresponding to the increase in vehicle production globally. According to the UK Motor Industry Report, there were 1.75 million vehicles produced in the UK in 2017, 1.67 million of which were passenger vehicles and 78,000 of which were commercial vehicles. Moreover, government’s industrial strategy for the automotive sector focused on the development of ultralow emission, connected, and autonomous vehicles, which fueled the growth of the market.

Major players operating in the automotive IC market are Intel, Samsung, Robert Bosch, Qualcomm, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., ROHM CO. LTD., Texas Instruments, and NXP Semiconductors N.V.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to government incentives encouraging vehicle standards and increase in concerns associated with safety & security of passengers and vehicles in the region. However, complexity in the design of automotive ICs hinder the market growth. The design chain of automotive IC is extremely complex than those of mobile phones or electronic home appliances, such as televisions and remote controllers. This makes the designing of highly reliable automotive ICs a difficult task. On the contrary, reduction in prices of ICs and increase in demand for electronics in vehicles are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

The automotive IC market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is fragmented into monolithic integrated circuits and hybrid or multichip integrated circuits. The multichip ICs are further divided into digital ICs, analog ICs, and mixed signal ICs. The applications covered in the study include ADAS, In-vehicle networking, engine management system, transmission control system, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Automotive Integrated Circuit (ICs) Market By Type

Chapter 5: Automotive Integrated Circuit (Ics) Market, By Application

Chapter 6 Automotive Integrated Circuit (Ics) Market, By Region

Chapter: 7 Company Profiles

