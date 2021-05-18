Candle Market Key Players: The Yankee Candle Co., Inc., Colonial Candle, White Barn Candles, Slatkin & Co, Bridgewater Candle Company, VILLAGE CANDLE, Trapp Fragrances

A fresh report titled “Candle Market – By Candle Type (Pillar Candle, Taper Candle, Votives, Tea lights, Floaters, Others), By Sales Channel (Online Stores, Offline Stores, Specialty or Gift Shops, Department or Home Decor Stores, Mass Merchandise Retailers, Direct Sales), By Price (High, Medium, Low) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Candle Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The candle finds a range of applications in our lives. The candles have been used for heat, light, keeping time and in some cases, a fragrance. Candles these days have become indispensable accessories in both self-care and home decor flourish. The market for candles is growing constantly over the years and was totaled at a value of USD XXX Million in 2018. The global candle market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period to reach a valuation of USD XXX Million by 2023.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3260

Growth Drivers & Restraints:

There is an appreciable rise in the number of candle lovers across the globe. Presently candles are not being used just for the purpose of lighting but for other purposes such as gifting and decoration. Throughout the years, candles have gone through many delightful transformations. Today candles are available in various designs, shape, and sizes. Availability of different types of candles such as scented candles, floater candles, and others are attracting consumers towards them. Further, the rise in disposable income of consumers and rapidly changing lifestyles are acting as major factors which are allowing them to spend more on home décor and fragrance products, which in turn driving the sales of candles across the globe. Consumers are increasingly purchasing candles as a focal point for their home decor, and for aromatherapy-like relaxation and stress reduction.

Social media and other internet media options have aid sales and marketing channels become more transparent and near to consumer. These enhancements have increased sales of candles through online sales channels across the globe. In addition to this, the demand for luxury candles is sparking overall growth of the candles market. Consumers across the globe, especially in developed countries are considering luxury candles to be an always-acceptable and highly appreciated gift for a wide variety of occasions. The rising trend of gifting luxury candles is believed to be fostering the growth of the candle market in upcoming years. Apart from this, personalized candles is another trend which is likely to aid the growth of the global market in the future.

However, Candles market is one of the very un-organized markets which have a large number of local manufacturers and due to these private label products present a growing threat to branded products. This rise in the number of local manufacturers of candles is affecting the revenue of organized players in the market.

Global Candle Market 2018-2023: Market Size

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Candle market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Candle Type

– Pillar Candle

– Taper Candle

– Votives

– Tea lights

– Floaters

– Others

By Sales Channel

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

– Specialty or Gift Shops

– Department or Home Decor Stores

– Mass Merchandise Retailers

– Direct Sales

By Price

– High

– Medium

– Low

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– The Yankee Candle Co., Inc.

– Colonial Candle

– White Barn Candles

– Slatkin & Co

– Bridgewater Candle Company

– VILLAGE CANDLE

– Trapp Fragrances

– Other Prominent Players

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/candle-market

Table of Content:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Candle Market

3. Global Candle Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Candle Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Global Candle Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8. Global Candle Market Segmentation Analysis, By Candle Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Market Attractiveness, By Candle Type

8.3. BPS Analysis, By Candle Type

8.4. Pillar Candle Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.5. Taper Candle Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.6. Votives Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.7. Tea lights Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.8. Floaters Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.9. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Candle Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sales Channel

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel

9.4. Online Stores Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.6. Specialty or Gift Shops Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.7. Department or Home Decor Stores Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.8. Mass Merchandise Retailers Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.9. Direct Sales Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Candle Market Segmentation Analysis, By Price

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Price

10.4. High Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Medium Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. Low Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Geographical Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.1. By Candle Type

11.2.1.1. Introduction

11.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Candle Type

11.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Candle Type

11.2.1.4. Pillar Candle Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.1.5. Taper Candle Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.1.6. Votives Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.1.7. Tea lights Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.1.8. Floaters Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.1.9. Others Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.2. By Sales Channel

11.2.2.1. Introduction

11.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sales Channel

11.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Sales Channel

11.2.2.4. Online Stores Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.2.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.2.6. Specialty or Gift Shops Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.2.7. Department or Home Decor Stores Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.2.8. Mass Merchandise Retailers Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.2.9. Direct Sales Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.3. By Price

11.2.3.1. Introduction

11.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price

11.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Price

11.2.3.4. High Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.3.5. Medium Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.3.6. Low Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.4. By Country

11.2.4.1. Introduction

11.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.2.4.4. U.S. Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.4.5. Canada Market Value (USD Billion) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue @

Check for Discount (single User $4650 )@ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3260

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com