Capsule Endoscopy System Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $399.7 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 14.8% during the period 2015 – 2020. In 2014, wireless disposable capsules segment held around 95% share in the overall market and will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

Capsule endoscopy is an advanced non-invasive technique that uses wireless disposable video capsule, workstations and recorders for the diagnosis of gastrointestinal disorders such as peptic ulcers, Crohn’s disease, obscure gastrointestinal bleeding (OGB) among others. The capsule aid in capturing images, which are transmitted to the recorders and analyzed through workstations and software. Capsule endoscopy would gradually replace conventional gastrointestinal monitoring techniques, largely due to the non-invasiveness and convenience. Increasing popularity of varied capsule types such as small bowel, oesophagus and colon, growing aging population and rising incidences of gastrointestinal disorders, are some of the key factors that would largely drive the market growth. On the other hand, unclear reimbursement policies, stringent regulations and high cost of capsule endoscopy systems, would hamper the market growth.

Small bowel diseases segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2014. This was primarily due to a large patient population suffering from the small bowel disease and established reimbursement for small bowel capsules.

Key Finding of Capsule Endoscopy Systems Market:

Wireless disposable capsules segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment in global capsule endoscopy systems component market, registering a CAGR of ~15.3% during the forecast period

Within target diseases, Colonic diseases segment is projected to register fastest growth during forecast period

Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing capsule endoscopy market, registering a CAGR of 15.5% during 2015 – 2020

