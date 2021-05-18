Digital Signage Market Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2023
The digital signage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.51% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report includes insights on the solutions offered by major players, including providers of hardware, professional services, and integration solutions. The regions included in this study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study comprises insights on various end-user-based applications such as commercial, industrial, institutional, etc. It also emphasizes on signage products such as kiosks, bill boards, sign boards, etc.
Digital Signage Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Developments in the Digital Signage Market:
Digital Signage Market Dynamics
– Augmenting Demand for OLED Displays
– Enhancement of Brand Awareness and Perception
– Technological Advancements and Infrastructure Expansions
– Cost Optimization & ROI
– High Initial Investments
– Lack of Standardization
Digital Signage Market Historic Data (2013-2018):
- Industry Trends: Status and Outlook.
- Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends.
- Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.
- Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.
- Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.
Detailed TOC of Digital Signage Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:
- Introduction
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 General Study Assumptions
- Research Methodology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Analysis Methodology
2.3 Study Phases
2.4 Econometric Modelling
- Executive Summary
- Digital Signage Market Overview and Trends
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Trends
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Framework
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
- Digital Signage Market Dynamics
5.1 Drivers
5.2 Restraints
5.3 Opportunities
- Global Digital Signage Market Segmentation, By Geography
6.1 North America
6.2 Asia-Pacific
6.3 Europe
6.4 Rest of the World
- Digital Signage Market Competitive Landscape
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Market Share Analysis
- Company Profiles
8.1 Company A
8.2 Company B
- Future Outlook
- Disclaimer
