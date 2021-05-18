Donor Egg IVF Services Market Gaining Demand in Emerging Economies and Future Growth

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Donor Egg IVF Services Market, by Cycle Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025″, the global donor egg IVF market generated $1,668 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,290 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2018 to 2025.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology in which the ovum is artificially fertilized in laboratory settings and then implanted into the uterus. IVF is one of the widely used treatments, which assist couples with infertility problems, single mothers, and the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community to procreate. Increase in infertility rate, rise in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and growth in disposable income drive the growth of the IVF services market globally. However, the market growth is restricted by higher cost, complications associated with IVF treatment, and low awareness level for IVF in some underdeveloped regions.

Based on cycle type, the frozen donor egg IVF cycle segment is the major revenue contributor and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Depending on end user, the global donor egg IVF services market is dominated by the fertility clinic segment and is estimated to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to low cost of treatment and increase in number of fertility clinics.

Key Findings of the Donor Egg IVF Services Market:

The frozen donor egg IVF cycle segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.8% (in terms of value) from 2018 to 2025.

Canada generated the highest revenue in the global donor egg IVF services market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

In terms of volume, most of the donor egg IVF procedures were conducted in fertility clinics, which accounted for more than half of the global donor egg IVF cycles in 2017.

Malaysia is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.4% (in terms of value) throughout the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the global donor egg IVF services market include Virtus Health, Monash IVF Wesley Hospital Auchenflower, Fertility First, Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty Ltd, Fertility Associates, Genea Oxford Fertility Limited, Repromed, SAFE Fertility Center, Bangkok IVF Center (Bangkok Hospital), Bangkok IVF Center, Damai Service Hospital, TMC Fertility Centre, KL Fertility & Gynecology Centre, Bourn Hall Fertility Center, Southend Fertility and IVF, Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Bloom Fertility Center, Cloudnine Fertility, Chennai Fertility Center, Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute, Shanghai United Family Hospital, IVF NAMBA Clinic, Sanno Hospital, Thomson Medical Pte. Ltd., Raffles Medical Group, TRIO Fertility, The Montreal Fertility Center, Procrea Fertility, IVF Canada, Sims IVF, Merrion Fertility Clinic, Beacon CARE Fertility, Medfem Fertility Clinic, The Cape Fertility Clinic, and Aevitas Fertility Clinic.

