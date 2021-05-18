Global Exercise Balls Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Exercise Balls Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

— Global Exercise Balls Industry

This report studies the global market size of Exercise Balls in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Exercise Balls in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Exercise Balls market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Exercise Balls include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Exercise Balls include

Fitball

Gaiam

Wacces

Valor Fitness

Sivan Heath and Fitness

Isokinetics

Blcak Mountain

Market Size Split by Type

Under 30 cm

30-39 cm

40-49 cm

50-59 cm

60-69 cm

70-79 cm

Above 80 cm

Market Size Split by Application

Household

Commercial

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

…

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Exercise Balls market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Exercise Balls market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Exercise Balls manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Exercise Balls with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Exercise Balls submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Exercise Balls market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Exercise Balls Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Exercise Balls Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Under 30 cm

1.4.3 30-39 cm

1.4.4 40-49 cm

1.4.5 50-59 cm

1.4.6 60-69 cm

1.4.7 70-79 cm

1.4.8 Above 80 cm

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Exercise Balls Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Exercise Balls Market Size

2.1.1 Global Exercise Balls Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Exercise Balls Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Exercise Balls Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Exercise Balls Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Exercise Balls Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Exercise Balls Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Exercise Balls Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Exercise Balls Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Exercise Balls Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Exercise Balls Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Exercise Balls Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Exercise Balls Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Exercise Balls Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Exercise Balls Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Exercise Balls Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Exercise Balls Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Exercise Balls Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Fitball

11.1.1 Fitball Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Exercise Balls

11.1.4 Exercise Balls Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Gaiam

11.2.1 Gaiam Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Exercise Balls

11.2.4 Exercise Balls Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Wacces

11.3.1 Wacces Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Exercise Balls

11.3.4 Exercise Balls Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Valor Fitness

11.4.1 Valor Fitness Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Exercise Balls

11.4.4 Exercise Balls Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Sivan Heath and Fitness

11.5.1 Sivan Heath and Fitness Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Exercise Balls

11.5.4 Exercise Balls Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Isokinetics

11.6.1 Isokinetics Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Exercise Balls

11.6.4 Exercise Balls Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Blcak Mountain

11.7.1 Blcak Mountain Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Exercise Balls

11.7.4 Exercise Balls Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

