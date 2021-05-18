Global Industrial Pipe Jacks Market to Offer Increased Growth Prospects for Manufacturers

Industrial Pipe Jacks Market: Introduction

The report on Industrial Pipe Jacks market published by Persistence Market Research covers valuable insights based on market valuation, market size, revenue forecast and regional outlook of this industry. The research also presents a precise summary of the industry’s competitive spectrum, while drawing attention to the growth prospects and expansion plans adopted by key market players.

Advancements in the oil & gas and chemical industries has led to higher utilization of equipment such as industrial pipe jacks that are used for lifting, adjusting and positioning of pipes in varied fields. Industrial pipe jacks are generally used in labs or pilot industries for height adjustment purposes.

Industrial pipe jacks are expected to emerge as an essential equipment in the near future and are expected to find application in various end user industries including chemical, oil & gas, food & beverage, etc. Different types of industrial pipe jacks are available based on typical specifications and requirements including fixed leg pipe jacks, folding leg pipe jacks, Uno pipe jacks and rolling leg pipe jacks.

More recently, the demand for industrial pipe jacks is significantly propelled over the past few years owing to its high durability and resistance to hold heavy weights. Industrial pipe jacks are mostly used in the chemical and oil & gas industries to adjust and level the height of the pipes.

Industrial Pipe Jacks Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Ever growing end-use industries, such as oil & gas, chemical, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, etc., both in developing and developed economies is expected to be the prime factor responsible for the growth of the global industrial pipe jacks market over the forecast period. Moreover, industrial pipe jacks are ideal for pipe holding and leveling in typical complex designs and places. This is also anticipated to provide traction for the growth of industrial pipe jacks market in the coming decade.

Restraints:

Industrial pipe jacks generally require skilled workforce to operate which increases overall cost of operation. This factor is expected to act as a restraining factor to the growth of industrial pipe jacks market over the forecast period.

Trends:

A major trend projected five years down the line includes market leaders both OEMs and dedicated industrial pipe jacks manufacturer are focusing on research and development (R&D) activities to develop advanced and efficient products. Moreover, the manufacturers are offering customized industrial pipe jacks based on customer demands to expand consumer base and market share in the global market.

Industrial Pipe Jacks Market: Segmentation

The global industrial pipe jacks market can be segmented on the basis of type, head type and end user.

Based on type, the global industrial pipe jacks market is segmented into:

Fixed Leg Pipe Jacks

Folding Leg Pipe Jacks

Uno Pipe Jacks

Rolling Leg Pipe Jacks

Based on head type, the global industrial pipe jacks market is segmented into:

V-head

Roller Head

Folding V-head

Others (Conveyor roller, etc.)

Based on end user, the global industrial pipe jacks market is segmented into:

Automotive

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Other Industries

Industrial Pipe Jacks Market: Regional Outlook

The regional demand dynamics is directly related with the demand from the end-use industries. Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to be closely followed by North America. Both of these markets are predicted to witness enormous growth in the industrial pipe jacks market owing to the expected growth in the automotive sector in emerging economies, such as the India, China and U.S. Western Europe is estimated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period due to upsurge in demand for industrial pipe jacks in the growing industrial sector in the region. Latin America is anticipated to witness the growth of industrial pipe jacks market over the forecast period. Middle East & Africa is probable to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period owing to growth of oil & gas industries in the region.

Industrial Pipe Jacks Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key participants identified across the value chain of the global industrial pipe jacks market include:

B&B Pipe and Industrial Tools

Reed Manufacturing Company

Emerson Electric Co.

Sumner Manufacturing Co., LLC

MIDCO Manufacturing

TENAQUIP Limited

Lascentrum Welding & Cutting

Anchorage Group

ROTHENBERGER (Pipe Tool Technologies)

Keystone Energy Tools LLC

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, product type, application area, and form.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends and Issues and Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest Of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

South East Asia and Pacific (India, ASEAN, Oceania)

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

