Global Market for Accumulator piston Market to Record Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity Through 2017-2025

Accumulator piston Market: Overview

The report on Accumulator piston market published by Persistence Market Research covers valuable insights based on market valuation, market size, revenue forecast and regional outlook of this industry. The research also presents a precise summary of the industry’s competitive spectrum, while drawing attention to the growth prospects and expansion plans adopted by key market players.

Accumulator pistons are mainly used for regulating the performance and operation of the hydraulic system. Accumulator piston consists of following parts gas valve, end cap safety device, end cap piston, sealing system cylinder ,extended seal ,end cap safety device and fluid connection. Fluid section of accumulator piston is connected to the hydraulic circuit so that piston draws in a fluid and pressure is increased, this will cause compression of gases. Accumulator pistons are energy storing device under very high pressure. Accumulator pistons are suitable for flow fluctuations, dampening pump pulsation and absorbing hydraulic shocks. Accumulator pistons is applicable for long service life, maximum efficiency and dependable performance.

Accumulator piston Market: Dynamics

The major driving factor of accumulator piston is oil and gas industry because demand of crude oil is significantly increasing year by year. Another industries that drives the accumulator piston market are industrial hydraulic power units, machine tool industry, automotive industry and marine &offshore industry. Some strict rules and regulations set up by the several governments for safety purposes, which also drives accumulator piston market. There are some restraining factors of accumulator piston market are such as, volatile pricing of piston also affects the market and large volume covered by piston. Regular monitoring of piston position and pre back up configuration are also restraining factors. Other restraining factors are to withstand with very high volumetric ratio and rapid discharge of fluid is also a serious cause. There are some opportunities of accumulator piston such as, in power generation sector this pistons can be used for energy management, other sectors are mining, mobile construction, agricultural and railway & road transportation. There are some latest trends in accumulator pistons are such as,nowdays accumulator pistons comes with temperature tolerance system, sensors which acts as a monitoring unit and high compensation ratio is maintained in pistons.

Accumulator piston Market: Segmentation

Based on the type accumulator piston market is segmented:

Simple accumulator piston

Compact accumulator piston

Cylindrical accumulator piston

Based on the application accumulator piston market is segmented:

Industrial hydraulic power units

Machine tools

Automotive

Marine & offshore

Oil and gas industry

Renewable and wind energy

Power generation

Mining

Transport rail & truck

Mobile construction & agriculture

Accumulator piston Market: Regional Overview

The global accumulator piston market is divided geographically into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is major region in an accumulator piston market in terms of application and revenue sharing, because many drilling activities are going on in this region. Followed by North America, MEA is expected to grow relatively at a higher CAGR during the forecast period since the use of accumulator piston in many industries. The global accumulator piston market in Japan is well established and expected to grow at average CAGR over the forecast period. Europe and Latin America are expected to expand at sluggish growth rate due to lack of technology advancement in this region.

Accumulator piston Market: Regional Segmentation

The growth of accumulator piston market in MEA is very high due to many developing countries in this region and oil & gas industry is significantly growing year by year. Overall, the global market for accumulator piston market is expected to grow significantly by the end of forecast period. Accumulator piston market in MEA is rapidly growing due to developing economic conditions, huge population, big investment market and many manufacturing companies boosting this market. Accumulator piston market is growing in this region because application of accumulator piston is increased in various industries such as hydraulic power, automotive, transportation and power generation.GCC and Turkey are major countries which shows significant growth in accumulator piston market and in forecast period this countries shows very positive increment.

Accumulator piston Market: Key Players