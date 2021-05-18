Global Market for Smart Fabrics for Transportation 2017-2023 : By Market Drivers, Restraints , Size and Share, Technology, New Innovations
Smart fabrics are fabrics that allow digital components such as small computers and electronics to be embedded in them. The development and discovery of advanced polymers coupled with miniaturization of electronic components are driving the market ahead. The use of fabrics in automobiles includes upholstery, carpeting, interior ceiling, interior door panels, protective floor mats, steering wheel, seat belts, trunk liners and gear shift covers. These fabrics are also used for controlling temperature and making protective barriers. These versatile uses have made fabrics a key component of automobiles.
Market Dynamics
The transportation industry is the biggest market for smart fabrics. Major applications include inhibiting bacterial growth, improving the air quality, temperature control and eliminating odors. Rising environmental concerns and increasing awareness of the consumers about greener materials are driving the innovations in this field. Future looks bright for use of Smart Fabrics in the transportation market.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented based on usage into Advanced traveler information systems (ATIS), Advanced transportation pricing systems (ATPS), Advanced transportation management systems (ATMS) and Advanced public transportation systems (APTS). An Advanced Traveler Information System acquires, analyzes, and presents information to assist surface transportation travelers in moving from origin to destination. Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems are used for Ticket Vending, E-Toll Collection, Automatic Gate Machines, Pricing Engines. Advanced Transportation Management System is used for optimizing transportation network operations, reducing pollution and helping to reduce traffic congestion. Advanced public transportation systems increase the efficiency of operation and improve the safety of public transportation riders.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
North America is a leader in global smart fabrics market because of rapidly growing electronics market and the booming IT sector. Asia Pacific is the next important player in the global smart fabrics market mainly because of flourishing construction and healthcare industry. In Asia Pacific, India and China are the major contributors to the growth of global smart fabrics market. In Europe, automobiles segment is driving the growth of smart fabrics market.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the market include Cisco, Parkopedia, AGT International, Parkmobile, Logica, IBM, Kapsh, Hitachi, Intel, SAP, Xerox, and Siemens.
