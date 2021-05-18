Global Medical Electrodes Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast from 2017 to 2025

The global Medical Electrodes Market was valued at USD 559.1 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 788.91million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Medical electrodes proceed with quantification of internal ionic currents and results in diagnosis of various ocular, nervous, cardiac, and muscular disorders. The device works through provision of an electrical contact between apparatus used to monitor activities and patient.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Cardio logical and neurological health issues

1.2 Increasing investment in Research and Development

1.3 Growing Demand of Home and Ambulatory Healthcare

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Emerging Market value

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Medical Electrodes Market, by Technology:

1.1 Wet Electrodes

1.2 Dry Electrodes

1.3 Needle Electrodes

2. Global Medical Electrodes Market, by Usability:

2.1 Disposable Medical Electrodes

2.2 Reusable Medical Electrodes

3. Global Medical Electrodes Market, by Application:

3.1 Cardiology

3.2 Neurophysiology

3.3 Sleep Disorders

3.4 Intraoperative Monitoring

3.5 Others

4. Global Medical Electrodes Market, by Procedure:

4.1 Electrocardiography (ECG)

4.2 Electroencephalography (EEG)

4.3 Electromyography (EMG)

4.4 Others

5. Global Medical Electrodes Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Medtronic

2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3. Ambu

4. Cognionics, Inc.

5. Natus Medical Incorporated

6. 3M

7. CONMED Corporation

8. Rhythmlink International, LLC

9. Leonhard Lang GmbH (Acquired By DCC PLC.)

10. Nihon Kohden Corporation

11. Compumedics Limited

12. G.Tec Medical Engineering GmbH

13. SOMNOmedics GmbH

14. NeuroSky

15. General Healthcare (Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

