Global Medical Power Supply Market Useful Research Conclusions, Business Plans, Strategies with Forecast to 2023

The global medical power supply market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). North America is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to technological advancement in the development of innovative devices and growing demand for home-based and wireless devices in the region.

Top Manufacturers Are:

Delta Electronics Group

Emerson Network

Excelsys Technology

Globtek Inc.

Mean Well Enterprises Co. Ltd

Powerbox International Ab

Sl Industries Inc.

Spellman High Voltage Electronics Corporation

Tdk-Lambda Corporation

Medical Power Supply Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Key Developments in the Medical Power Supply Market:

February 2018 – Delta Electronics launched the new MEA-250A24C medical AC-DC desktop type adapter.

December 2017 – Powerbox International AB, one of Europe’s largest power supply companies, announced the launch of a new series of power supplies for medical applications. Medical Power Supply Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Technological Advancements in Healthcare Equipment

– Rise in the Number of Healthcare Facilities

– Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

– Rising Demand for Portable and Home Based Devices

Restraints

– Huge Cost Involve in the Process

– Strict Government Regulations and Guidelines

Opportunities