Global Yoga Clothing Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2017 To 2022

Global Yoga Clothing Market valued approximately USD 3132.4 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.60% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Yoga Clothing Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The Yoga clothing is used by consumers to perform various forms of physical exercises, which include yoga, Pilates, stretching exercise, general fitness exercise, and core exercises. Various end-users of yoga apparel use the product for different types of workouts and prefer technologically advanced products. Surge in popularity of yoga in both the developed and developing countries, escalating focus of the individuals towards fitness and rising disposable income of the consumers are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, changing lifestyle & consumer buying behavior which are likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, yoga clothing also offers various benefits such as it makes easier to exercise, it is better than regular clothing, it is cost-effective and so on, due to the demand for yoga clothing is boosting across the globe. However, threat of substitute and increasing prices of raw material are the key restraining factors of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Yoga Clothing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing interest of people towards yoga and changing lifestyle of the individual in the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow at higher rate in the global Yoga Clothing market over the upcoming years. Also, Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising awareness towards health among people in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Adidas

Manduca

Nike

Puma

Under Armour

VF Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Yoga Tops

Yoga Pants

Yoga Capris

Yoga Tank Tops

By Application:

Kids

Men

Women

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Yoga Clothing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

