Hazmat Suits Market Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2023

The global hazmat suits market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. A hazmat suit is an impermeable suit that gives protection against any hazardous materials.

Top Manufacturers Are:

3M Company

Alpha Pro Tech

Ansell

Inc.

Dragerwerk Ag & Co.

Dupont

Inc.

Halyard Health

Inc.

Honeywell

Inc.

Kimberly Clark Corporation

Lakeland Industries

Inc.

Hazmat Suits Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Key Developments in the Hazmat Suits Market:

Feb 2018: Ansel introduced GAMEX PI GLOVE-IN-GLOVE SYSTEM, which is the worlds first pre-donned double-gloving system.

Jan 2018: Ansel partnered with OneSolution for expanding safety solution services.

Nov 2017: Halyard Health, Inc. annocunced the sale of S&IP business to Owens & Minor, which accelerated Halyard’s transformation to a focused medical devices company.

The Hazmat Suits Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Occupational Safety Regulations

– Increased Focus on Work Safety

– Higher Growth in Developing Economies

Restraints

– Use of Phase Change Material

– Multifunctional Clothing

High Raw Material Cost

Opportunities