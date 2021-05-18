Industrial Automation Market Report 2018 -2023: Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application

Report Title: “2018-2023 Global and Regional Industrial Automation Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report”

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Industrial Automation market on a worldwide and regional level. The study provides historic information together with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both volume and revenue. The study includes drivers and restraints for the Industrial Automation market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. in addition, the report includes the study of opportunities out there within the Industrial Automation market on a global level.

Historical Forecast Period:

2013 – 2017 – Historical Year for Industrial Automation Market;

2018 – Base Year for Industrial Automation Market;

2018-2023 – Forecast Period for Industrial Automation Market;

In order to offer the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Industrial Automation market, we’ve enclosed an in depth value chain analysis. to understand the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porters 5 Forces model for the Industrial Automation market has additionally been included. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, in which segments are benchmarked supported their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Industrial Automation Market Segmentations:

Industrial Automation Market by Top Manufacturers:

ABB, Adept, Bosch, Emerson Electric, FANUC, General Electric, Honeywell, Kuka, Mitsubishi Electric, Rockwell, Schneider Electric, Toshiba, Voith, Yaskawa Electric, Yokogawa Electric

By Automation Type

Distributed Control System (DCS), Programmable Logic Control System (PLC), Machine Vision System, Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Human Machine Interface (HMI), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Plant Asset Management, Others

By Industry

Automation and Transportation, Metals and Mining, Oil and Gas, Pulp and Paper, Hydro power, Energy and Power System, Chemical, Material and Food, Measurement and Instrumentation,

Industrial Automation Market by Region Segmentation:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the Industrial Automation opportunity?

What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2023, and at what rate will it grow?

Which regions and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?

What is the status of Industrial Automation adoption worldwide, and what is the current market situation?

What are the key application scenarios and use cases of Industrial Automation?

What opportunities exist in the Industrial Automation Market?

Who are the key market players, and what are their strategies?

Major TOC Points Covered in this Industrial Automation Market Report:

Chapter 1 Industrial Automation Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Production Industrial Automation Market Analysis

Chapter 3 Sales Industrial Automation Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 7 Major Type Analysis

Chapter 8 Major Application Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Automation Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast

Chapter 11 Major Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter 12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter 13 Conclusions

Chapter 14 Appendix

