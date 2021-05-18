Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market Key Players, Regions, Regional Outlook, Analysis, Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Type and Application to 2023
The global infusion pumps and accessories market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow significantly during forecast period, owing to its huge population base and growing healthcare expenditure.
Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Developments in the Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market:
Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market Dynamics
– Increasing Adoption Rate of Infusion Pumps
– Rapid Technological Advancements
– Rising Incidences of Chronic Disease
– Increasing Adoption of Infusion Pumps in Home Care Settings
– High Price of Infusion Pumps
– Safety Issues Associated with Infusion Pumps
Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market Historic Data (2013-2018):
- Industry Trends: Status and Outlook.
- Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends.
- Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis.
- Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography.
- Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis.
Detailed TOC of Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:
- Introduction
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 General Study Assumptions
- Research Methodology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Analysis Methodology
2.3 Study Phases
2.4 Econometric Modelling
- Executive Summary
- Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market Overview and Trends
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Trends
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Framework
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
- Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market Dynamics
5.1 Drivers
5.2 Restraints
5.3 Opportunities
- Global Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market Segmentation, By Geography
6.1 North America
6.2 Asia-Pacific
6.3 Europe
6.4 Rest of the World
- Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market Competitive Landscape
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Market Share Analysis
- Company Profiles
- Future Outlook
- Disclaimer
