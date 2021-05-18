Liquid Toothpaste Market Insights, Business Opportunities, Competitor Analysis, Forthcoming Developments & Future Investments 2019 to 2023

Toothpaste is a paste or a gel used to clean and uphold the health of teeth with the help of toothbrush. It is used to promote oral hygiene and it helps in removing the food and dental plaque from the teeth, supports in subduing halitosis, and contains ingredients such as fluoride to help avoid tooth decay and gum disease. Liquid toothpaste is an alternative option available for those who prefer to use something other than the traditional paste formulas. Some liquid toothpastes are completely liquid, while others start out as a gel and end up turning into a liquid during brushing. The completely liquid varieties are offered in spray bottles and also mouthwash-type bottles where the contents are poured into a cup or measuring cap. Liquid Toothpaste comprises a formulation of well constituted ingredients that ensure anti-bacterial and gum tightening properties and provide complete dental care. It contains natural taste of ingredients like neem, mint, basil, spice extract, meswak & others and help users in maintaining a fresh mouth for the whole day.

Competitive Analysis:

The major key players in liquid toothpaste market are

Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.)

Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Boryung Pharmaceutical (South Korea)

The demand for Liquid Toothpaste has pushed manufacturers to innovate and develop new product line which are better in taste and offers various health benefits.

Market Segmentation

Global liquid toothpaste market is segmented by product Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Region.

Market Forecast

The Global Liquid Toothpaste Market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing awareness of ingredients such as neem, mint, basil, spice extract, meswak and others. Liquid toothpaste provides ideal protection against dental issues like pyorrhea, gum bleeding, cavity and sensitivity. Increased awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic toothpaste for dental care has raised the bar for quality in the oral hygiene domain and in turn, the market share for liquid toothpaste on a global level. Mass market penetration is leading to introduction of new products and their retail across various regions. The market players are responding to these new opportunities by expanding their service offerings and product lines, which has fueled up the share of organic food preservatives in the global market. High focus on Research & Development has led to innovations and in the product line which has fueled up the market share of liquid toothpaste in global market. High benefits obtained from liquid products is also supporting the sale of liquid toothpaste globally. Among the various type of liquid toothpaste, the liquid form is evaluated to hold a major share as wide range of products are available in this category attracting consumers towards the product line. Additionally, the advancement in product development coupled with the technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of liquid toothpaste market during the review period of 2017-2023. Hence, along with changing consumer preferences, the growth of global organic food preservatives market is estimated to increase significantly during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Downstream Market Analysis

Globalization and urbanization are major driving force for this market, furthermore popularity of oral health and usage of liquid ingredients are also encouraging the growth of the market. Because of rising demand of liquid products, is expected to play a significant role in the growth of liquid toothpaste market during the forecast period. Additionally, the advancement in product development coupled with the technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of liquid toothpaste market during the review period of 2017-2023. Also, liquid toothpaste varieties are also expected to gain popularity due to oral health issues in the contemporary population owing to gum bleeding, cavity and sensitiveness.

Regional Analysis

Global liquid toothpaste market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, Europe has the major market share followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Increased production of liquid toothpaste is projected to generate a high revenue from Europe region during the given forecast period. Increase in toothpaste sales in Europe can be ascribed to the domestic industry’s success in segmenting the market to meet individual consumer requirements. Also, new flavors and various innovative products are introduced by key players which is playing a major role to upsurge the sales of liquid toothpaste in the recent time. However, Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness a maximum growth in the global liquid toothpaste market during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

