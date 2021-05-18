Maize Seed Market Key Segments, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Upto 2023

The global maize seed market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2018-2023. Analysis indicates that, new product launches and/or product developments are the most adopted strategies, by major players in the industry.

Advanta Seeds

Bayer CropScience AG

China National Seed

CP Seed

DLF Trifoliu

Dow Dupont

Groupe Limagrain

Hefei Fengbao

ICI Seeds

Monsanto Company

Nuziveedu Seeds

Pacific Seeds

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

– Expansion of Area under Maize Plantations

– Genetic Customizations and Technological Developments in the form of Hybrids

– Rising Demand for Corn as Human Food and Starch in Industrial Sector

– Expanding Demand from Poultry and Animal Feed Sector