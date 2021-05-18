Medical Device Additive Manufacturing Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities

Additive manufacturing is a technique used to manufacture rapid prototypes and functional end use parts. The use of additive manufacturing in the medical industry has been rapidly increasing in the recent years owing to technological advancements. With additive manufacturing being implied in the healthcare industry, the scope for customization and innovation of designs has increased considerably over the last few years.

Medical device additive manufacturing is a cost efficient process with high productivity. Also, the technique simplifies the complex manufacturing processes. These factors are expected to drive the market of medical device additive manufacturing during the coming years. Technological developments coupled with increasing applications of additive manufacturing in the medical industry are expected to provide vast scope of opportunity for the growth of medical device additive manufacturing market during the forecast period.

The global medical device additive manufacturing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Europe is expected to hold largest share in the medical device additive manufacturing market in the coming years, owing to the technological developments taking place in the medical field in the region. The demand for medical device additive manufacturing is expected to grow in North America at a significant rate, due to the increasing healthcare expenditure and rise in the number of surgical procedures.

The key players influencing the market 3D Systems, Inc., Biomedical Modelling, Inc., 3T RPD Ltd., Materialise, Renishaw plc., Stratasys Ltd., Vaupell, Inc., EOS, Precision ADM, and Amplitude Systemes among others.

The medical device additive manufacturing market is segmented based on technology as, laser sintering, electron beam melting, stereolithography, and extrusion. Based on the products, the market is categorized as surgical guides, surgical instruments, implants & prosthetics, tissue engineering, and other products. Based on the applications, the medical device additive manufacturing market is classified as dental, orthopedic, bioengineering, and craniomaxillofacial.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global medical device additive manufacturing market based on technology, product, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall medical device additive manufacturing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

