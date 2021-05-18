Messaging Security Market 2019 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Trends & Analysis

Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR) has uncovered various essential factors regarding the growth of the global messaging security market and hence predicts that the global messaging security market will grow at a healthy CAGR of 16% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023 owing to the need for security concerns in a profound and more advanced manner.

Messaging security, like the name suggests, is a process of providing encryption to the messages by organizations as messing security. The goal is to secure all the messages that are distributed to the consumers for various purpose, is done securely.

The global messaging security market is foreseen to grow at a considerable pace over the assessment period as the mobile operators, across the globe, are facing excessive rivalry as new aspirants are merging into messaging security market. The entire process is set as a program that helps various operators to tackle messages from their messaging service. Moreover, the goal of messaging security is adopted for developing safe and secure network against security threats across SMS, Emails, MMS or RCS/SIP (IP Messages). The messaging security’s purpose is also to restrict unwanted messages to block images and other spams.

Message security Market: Drivers & Constraints

Some of the major factors driving the messaging security market are growing adoption of instant messaging and email services. These have familiarized many security threats associated with enterprise communications. In recent time, the increasing popularity of cloud-based security messaging is one of the primary factors that is escalating the growth of the market, where vendors are poring significant investment to R&D activities and innovating technology to track messaging operations profoundly.

A majority of companies, in recent time, are focusing on message encryption for security, which in turn is anticipated to work in favor of the market. With instant messaging solutions that offer seamless protection, full audit trails, identity controls, and administrative controls are also estimated to propel the messaging security market in the coming years.

Major Key players

McAfee LLC (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan)

Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

Proofpoint Inc. (U.S.)

Forcepoint (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Sophos Ltd. (U.K.)

Barracuda Networks Inc. (U.S.)

F-Secure Corporation (Finland)

Segmentation:

The messaging security market is segmented based on components, type, mode of communication, deployment and vertical. Cloud solution accounts the highest share in the global messaging security market, as it helps organizations to minimize costs associated with the IT infrastructure. Also, cloud solutions aid data protection and security, data integrity and enables to focus on core business competencies.

Regional Analysis:

North America, due to the presence of global players in the United States and owing to leading technology advancements hold the largest market share and is continuously propelling the messaging security market to achieve higher CAGR in the future. Whereas, Europe holds the second largest market position and the Asia Pacific has emerged to be the fastest growing market due to the high presence of IT and healthcare sector in China and Japan as well as India. These countries have a growing economy, hence boosting the messaging security market in Asia-Pacific region tremendously.

Industry News

March 2018 – Sikur, a Brazilian Information technology and cyber security company, launched SIKURPhone that is equipped with crypto wallet. It can store digital currencies like bit coin, Ethereum and many more. The company claims that the phone is capable of handling hacks and is hack proof.

July 2013: McAfee acquired Stonesoft, a Finland-based security firm. It helped McAfee improve its next generation firewall technology for its customers.

