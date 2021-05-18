Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Revenue , Opportunities and Various Manufacture Development Analysis Report 2019

Motor Vehicle Parts manufacturing market consists of sales of motor vehicle parts by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce motor vehicle gasoline engines and engine parts, motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment, motor vehicle steering and suspension components (except springs), motor vehicle brake systems, motor vehicle transmission and power train parts, motor vehicle seating and interior trim, motor vehicle metal stampings, and other motor vehicle parts and accessories. This market includes sales of rebuilt motor vehicle parts. This market includes sales of both new and used vehicles.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global motor vehicle parts manufacturing market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global motor vehicle parts manufacturing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global motor vehicle parts manufacturing market.

Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Market Global Report 2019

Scope

Markets Covered: Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping & Other Parts Market, Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train & Parts Market, Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market, Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping, Other Parts, Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts, Power Train And Power Train Parts, Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment Manufacturing, Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components (except Spring) Manufacturing, Motor Vehicle Seating and Interior Trim Manufacturing

Companies Mentioned: Robert Bosch, Denso Corporation, Magna International Inc, Aisin Group, Continental Automotive Systems Corporation

