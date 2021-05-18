New Tactics of Dental Consumables Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Dental Consumables Market by Product [Dental Implants (Root Form Dental Implants and Plate Form Dental Implants), Dental Prosthetics (Crowns, Bridges, Dentures, Abutments, Veneers, and Inlays & Onlays), Endodontics (Endodontic Files, Obturators, and Permanent Endodontic Sealers), Orthodontics (Brackets, Archwires, Anchorage Appliances, and Ligatures), Periodontics (Dental Sutures and Dental Hemostats), Retail Dental Care Essentials (Specialized Dental Pastes, Dental Brushes, Dental Wash Solutions, Whitening Agents, and Dental Floss), and Other Dental Consumables (Dental Splints, Dental Sealants, Dental Burs, Dental Impression Materials, Dental Disposables, Bonding Agents, Patient Bibs, and Aspirator Tubes & Saliva Ejectors)] – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Dental Consumables Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





The global dental consumables market was valued at $38,921 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $55,584 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2023. Dental consumables include products such as implants, prosthetics, braces, crowns, dental impression materials, and others. They are used by patients for the treatment of dental disorders such as tooth restoration, problems associated with gingival tissues, dental impairments dental caries, and periodontal diseases.

Rise in prevalence of dental diseases & conditions and increase in geriatric population, which is more prone to dental disorders & tooth loss significantly drive the growth of the global dental consumables market. Moreover, rise in awareness towards oral hygiene, growth in dental tourism, and support from government to promote awareness about dental disorders in the emerging economies supplement the market growth. However, high cost of dental products and limited reimbursement policies restrain the market growth. Conversely, huge untapped market potential in the emerging countries, such as South Africa and India, and upsurge in the demand for dental cosmetic procedures are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.

The global dental consumables market is segmented on the basis of product and region. Based on product, the market is classified into dental implants, dental prosthetics, endodontics, orthodontics, periodontics, retail dental care essentials, and other dental consumables. Dental implants are bifurcated into root form and plate form dental implants. Dental prosthetics are further divided into crowns, bridges, dentures, abutments, veneers, and inlays & on lays. The bridges segment is sub segmented into three-unit bridges, four-unit bridges, Maryland bridges, and cantilever bridges. Dentures are categorized as complete dentures and partial dentures. Abutments is further segmented into temporary and definitive abutments. Endodontics segment is subdivided into endodontic files, obturators, and permanent endodontic sealers. Endodontic files are divided on the basis of material and type. Materials consist of stainless-steel files and alloy files, and type consists of handheld RC files and rotary files. Orthodontics segment is composed of brackets, arch wires, anchorage appliances, and ligatures. Among them, brackets are of two types, namely, fixed and removable. Anchorage appliances consist of bands & buccal tubes and miniscrews. Ligatures are of two types, namely, elastomeric ligatures and wire ligatures. Periodontics segment is bifurcated into dental sutures and dental hemostats. Retail dental care essentials segment is further categorized as dental brushes, specialized dental pastes, dental floss, dental wash solutions, and dental whitening agents. Other dental consumables comprise dental splints, dental sealants, dental burs, dental impression materials, dental disposables, bonding agents, patient bibs, and aspirator tubes & saliva ejectors. The dental burs segment is fragmented into straight, latch type angle, and friction grip angle handpiece shank.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

The dental implants & prosthetics market is further segmented on the basis of material into metals, polymers, ceramics, and biomaterials.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global dental consumables market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

– Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Dental Implants

– – Root Form Dental Implants

– – Plate Form Dental Implants

– Dental Prosthetics

– – Crowns

– – Bridges

– – – Three-unit Bridges

– – – Four-unit Bridges

– – – Maryland Bridges

– – – Cantilever Bridges

– – Dentures

– – – Complete Dentures

– – – Partial Dentures

– – Abutments

– – – Temporary Abutments

– – – Definitive Abutments

– – Veneers

– – Inlays & On lays

– Endodontics

– – Endodontic Files (Root Canal Treatment)

By Material Type

– Stainless Steel Files

– Alloy Files

By Type

– Handheld RC Files

– Rotary Files

– – Obturators

– – Permanent Endodontic Sealers

– Orthodontics

– – Brackets

– – – Fixed

– – – Removable

– Arch wires

– Anchorage Appliances

– – Bands & Buccal Tubes

– – Miniscrews

– Ligatures

– – Elastomeric Ligatures

– – Wire Ligatures

– Periodontics

– – Dental Sutures

– – Dental Hemostats

– Retail Dental Care Essentials

– – Dental Brushes

– – Specialized Dental Pastes

– – Dental Floss

– – Dental Wash Solutions

– – Dental Whitening Agents

– Other Dental Consumables

– – Dental Splints

– – Dental Sealants

– – Dental Burs

– – – Straight Handpiece Shank

– – – Latch Type Angle Handpiece Shank

– – – Friction Grip Angle Handpiece Shank

– Dental Impression Materials

– Dental Disposables

– Bonding Agents

– Patient Bibs

– Aspirator Tubes and Saliva Ejectors

Dental Implants & Prosthetics Market, By Material

– Metals

– Polymers

– Ceramics

– Biomaterials

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Spain

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – Japan

– – China

– – Australia

– – India

– – South Korea

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Brazil

– – Saudi Arabia

– – South Africa

– – Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– 3M Company

– Colgate-Palmolive Company

– Danaher Corporation

– Dentsply Sirona Inc.

– Institut Straumann AG

– Ivoclar Vivadent

– Koninklinje Philips N.V.

– OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd.

– Procter & Gamble

– Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

