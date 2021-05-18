New Tactics of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement Market by Product [Mechanical Valves and Bioprosthetic Tissue (Biological) Valves] and by Indication (Mitral Valve Stenosis, Mitral Valve Prolapse, and Mitral Valve Regurgitation) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





In addition, technological advancements coupled with the introduction novel mitral valves are the other factors that drive the market growth. The major restraint observed for this market is the strict regulations by the governing bodies as well as high cost of mitral valve surgeries and high risk associated with these procedures. Moreover, rise in healthcare expenditure and emergence in developing countries will create lucrative opportunities for key market players. The tans-catheter mitral valve repair & replacement market was valued at $324 million (excluding the revenue from replacement valves) in 2016, and is expected to reach at $1,878 million (both repair and replacement valves) by 2023, registering a CAGR of 30.0% from 2017 to 2023.

The tans-catheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) market is segmented based on product, indication, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into mechanical valves and bio-prosthetic tissue (biological) valves. Based on indication, the market is classified into mitral valve stenosis, mitral valve prolapse, and mitral valve regurgitation. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global tanscatheter mitral valve repair & replacement market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps understand the type of products and technologies used globally.

– Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Mechanical Valves

– Bio-prosthetic Tissue (Biological) Valves

By Indication

– Mitral Valve Stenosis

– Mitral Valve Prolapse

– Mitral Valve Regurgitation

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– Israel

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– Abbott Laboratories

– Biotronik Pvt Ltd

– Colibri Heart Valve, LLC

– Edward Life-sciences

– HLT Medical

– LivaNova Plc

– Medtronic Plc

– Neovasc Inc.

– NeoChord

– Coramaze Technologies GmbH

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.1.1. Secondary research

1.1.2. Primary research

1.1.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

3.4.1. U.S. FDA

3.4.2. Europe CE Mark

3.4.3. Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW)

3.5. TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.6. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Growth in geriatric population and rise in mitral valve disorders

3.6.1.2. Technological advancements and introduction of novel mitral valves

3.6.1.3. Shorter recovery time and less duration of stay in the hospital

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Stringent regulations by the governing bodies

3.6.2.2. High cost of mitral valve surgeries and risks associated with this procedure

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Rise in healthcare expenditure and emergence of cardiovascular diseases in developing countries

CHAPTER 4 TRANSCATHETER MITRAL VALVE REPAIR & REPLACEMENT, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. MECHANICAL VALVES

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. BIO-PROSTHETIC TISSUE (BIOLOGICAL) VALVES

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 TRANSCATHETER MITRAL VALVE REPAIR & REPLACEMENT MARKET, BY INDICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. MITRAL VALVE STENOSIS

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. MITRAL VALVE PROLAPSE

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.4. MITRAL VALVE REGURGITATION

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 TRANS-CATHETER MITRAL VALVE REPAIR & REPLACEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. North America Market Size and Forecast for Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement Market by Country

6.2.4. North America Market Size and Forecast for Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement Market by Product type

6.2.5. North America Market Size and Forecast for Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement Market by Indication

6.2.5.1. U.S., by product type

6.2.5.2. U.S., by indication

6.2.5.3. Canada, by product type

6.2.5.4. Canada, by indication

6.2.5.5. Mexico, by product type

6.2.5.6. Mexico, by indication

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Europe Market Size and Forecast for Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement Market by Country

6.3.4. Europe Market Size and Forecast for Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement Market by Product type

6.3.5. Europe Market Size and Forecast for Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair & Replacement Market by Indication

6.3.5.1. Germany, by product type

6.3.5.2. Germany, by indication

6.3.5.3. France, by product type

6.3.5.4. France, by indication

6.3.5.5. UK, by product type

6.3.5.6. UK, by indication

6.3.5.7. Italy, by product type

6.3.5.8. Italy, by indication

6.3.5.9. Spain, by product type

6.3.5.10. Spain, by indication

6.3.5.11. Rest of Europe, by product type

6.3.5.12. Rest of Europe, by indication

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC



