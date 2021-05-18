New Tactics of Women’s Health Diagnostics Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Women’s Health Diagnostics Market By Type (Diagnostic Devices, Diagnostic Tests, And Accessories & Consumables) And End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care Settings, And Diagnostic & Imaging Centers) – Global Opportunities And Industry Forecasts, 2017-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Women’s Health Diagnostics Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





The global women’s health diagnostics market was valued at $13,133 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $21,501 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2023. Women are more prone to obesity and reproduction related issues as compared to men. Women’s health diagnostics include screening, testing or diagnosing, and monitoring of several women-related disorders namely breast cancer, ovarian, cancer, cervical cancer, menopause, and pregnancy.



Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/5208



Rise in number of chronic and lifestyle disorders, which lead to various cancer such as breast cancer is the major factor that contributes to the growth of the women’s health diagnostics market. Moreover, rise in diabetic population, increase in geriatric population, and introduction of novel drugs to control symptoms such as nausea and vomiting fuel the market growth. However, side effects related to gastroparesis drugs, time-consuming regulatory process for the approval of drugs, and complications in gastroparesis diagnosis hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, surge in demand for the development of user-friendly drugs, rise in healthcare infrastructure, and creative marketing initiatives by key vendors in emerging countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.

The global women’s health diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and region. By type, it is classified into diagnostic devices, diagnostic tests, and accessories and consumables. The diagnostic devices segment is further segmented into biopsy devices and imaging and monitoring system. Imaging and monitoring systems segment is further segmented into ultrasound imaging systems, mammography systems, MRI systems, and nuclear imaging. Ultrasound imaging systems is further sub segmented into OB/GYN ultrasound and breast ultrasound. Mammography systems are further categorized as analog mammography systems, digital mammography systems, and breast tomosynthesis system. Diagnostic tests segment is further categorized as breast cancer testing, cervical cancer testing, prenatal genetic screening and carrier testing, pregnancy and ovulation testing, and ovarian cancer testing. Breast cancer testing is further segmented into hormone receptor test, immunohistochemistry test, and other tests. Cervical cancer testing is bifurcated into PAP smear and HPV test. Prenatal genetic screening and carrier testing includes tests for cystic fibrosis and other diseases. The pregnancy and ovulation testing segment is further bifurcated into lab-based pregnancy and ovulation testing, and home-based pregnancy and ovulation testing. Depending on end user, it is categorized into hospitals and clinics, home care settings, diagnostic and imaging centers, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global women’s health diagnostics market with current trends and future estimations from 2016 to 2023 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

– Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Diagnostic Devices

– Biopsy Devices

– Imaging and Monitoring System

– – Ultrasound Devices

– – – OB/GYN Ultrasound

– – – Breast Ultrasound

– – Mammography Systems

– – – Analog Mammography

– – – Digital Mammography

– – – Breast Tomosynthesis

– – MRI Systems

– – Nuclear Imaging

Diagnostic Tests

– Breast Cancer Testing

– – Hormone Receptor Test

– – Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Test

– – Other Tests

– Cervical Cancer Testing

– – PAP Smear (PAP) Test

– – HPV Test

– Prenatal Genetic Screening and Carrier Testing

– – Cystic Fibrosis

– – Other Diseases

– Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing

– – Lab-based Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing

– – Home Based Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing

– Ovarian Cancer Testing

Accessories and Consumables

By End User

– Hospitals and Clinics

– Home Care Settings

– Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Abbott Laboratories

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– Carestream Health

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

– GE Healthcare

– Hologic, Inc.

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– Quest Diagnostics Inc.

– Siemens AG

– Cardinal Health

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/womens-health-diagnostics-market-amr



Table of Content



CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.2.1. Top Winning Strategies, By Year, 2014-2017

3.2.2.2. Top Winning Strategies, By Development, 2014-2017 (%)

3.2.2.3. Top Winning Strategies, By Company, 2014-2017

3.3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Growth in geriatric female population

3.3.1.2. Increasing incidence of various chronic and lifestyle disorders in women

3.3.1.3. Rise in demand for point-of-care diagnostic testing

3.3.1.4. High adoption of imaging procedures

3.3.2. Restrains

3.3.2.1. High cost of imaging and monitoring systems

3.3.2.2. Lack of skilled professionals

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Miniaturization of ultrasound devices

3.3.3.2. Untapped emerging economies

3.3.4. Impact analysis

CHAPTER 4 WOMEN’S HEALTH DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. DIAGNOSTIC DEVICES

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Biopsy devices

4.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.4. Imaging and monitoring systems

4.2.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.4.2. Ultrasound imaging systems

4.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.4.2.2. OB/GYN ultrasound

4.2.4.2.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.4.2.3. Breast ultrasound

4.2.4.2.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.4.3. Mammography systems

4.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.4.3.2. Analog mammography systems

4.2.4.3.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.4.3.3. Digital mammography systems

4.2.4.3.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.4.3.4. Breast tomosynthesis

4.2.4.3.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.4.4. MRI systems

4.2.4.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.4.5. Nuclear imaging systems

4.2.4.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.3. DIAGNOSTIC TESTS

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Breast cancer testing

4.3.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.3.2. Hormone receptor test

4.3.3.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.3.3. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) test

4.3.3.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.3.4. Other breast cancer tests

4.3.3.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.4. Cervical cancer testing

4.3.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.4.2. PAP smear (PAP) test

4.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.4.3. HPV test

4.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.5. Prenatal genetic screening & carrier testing

4.3.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.5.2. Cystic fibrosis

4.3.5.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.5.3. Other diseases

4.3.5.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.6. Pregnancy & ovulation testing

4.3.6.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.6.2. Lab-based pregnancy & ovulation testing

4.3.6.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.6.3. Home-based pregnancy & ovulation testing

4.3.6.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.7. Ovarian cancer testing

4.3.7.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.4. ACCESSORIES & CONSUMABLES

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/5208



About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com