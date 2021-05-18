Online Recruitment Market Top Key Players – LinkedIn, Naukri, Indeed, CareerBuilder, Monster, SEEK Ltd, Glassdoor
As per the research conducted by KD Market insights, the report titled “Online Recruitment Market” provides current as well as future analysis of the market by evaluating the major applications, advantages, trends, and challenges. The report dives deeper to produce useful insights into Online Recruitment Market such as major global regions and key competitors and strategies that can be used for the entry-level player too.
The Online Recruitment Market is forecasted to thrive at XX% CAGR to reach notable market value by the end of 2024. The online recruitment is the sourcing method of searching for new employees for appropriate jobs using the Internet in related organizations. This process is generally carried out by the human resource departments and with the help of other recruiting agencies that are external recruiters. The duty of the external recruiter is to post new job openings by using different job search websites, screening of candidates for various designations and select and appoint the staff in numerous organizations. These recruitments include both permanent and temporary staffing.
Report Features
This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2023.
The report comes with various key features which includes:
- Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis
- Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis
- Market trend and forecast analysis
- Market segment trend and forecast upto 2023
- Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others
- Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis
- Emerging industry trends
- Growth opportunities for the existing and new players
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of online recruitment market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Recruitment Type
– Permanent Online Recruitment
– Part Time Online Recruitment
By Application
– Accounting/Finance
– Computing
– Engineering
– Construction
– IT (Information Technology)
– Telecommunication
– Others
– Nursing and other Medical Care
– Hotel/Catering
– Sales/Marketing
– Teaching
– HR (Human Resources)
– Others
By Geography
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as,
– Naukri
– Indeed
– CareerBuilder
– Monster
– SEEK Ltd
– Glassdoor
– stepStone
– Dice
– AngelList
– Other Major & Niche Players
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Recruitment s & Issues in Global Online Recruitment Market
3. Global Online Recruitment Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Online Recruitment Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
