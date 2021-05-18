Parkinsons Disease Drugs Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2016-2022

Introduction

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder which affects the dopamine-producing neurons in a specific area of the brain called substantial nigra. It affects the way one moves and is progressive in nature, i.e., gets worse with time. Symptoms of Parkinson’s generally develop slowly over years and are as follows-

Tremor, mainly at rest and described as a pill-rolling tremor in hands. Other forms of tremor are possible

Gait and balance problems

The slowness of movements (bradykinesia)

Limb rigidity

Although Parkinson’s disease has no cure, it has treatment options varying from medications to surgery.

Market Dynamics

The lack of a curative therapy has led to increase in the government funding for research on Parkinson’s disease and thus, new products are being launched every year. Higher incidences of neurodegenerative diseases coupled with the rise in demand for new drug therapies are the key drivers of the market.

According to the European Parkinson’s Disease Association, the disease treatment cost in Europe was estimated at US$ 12.6 Mn in 2005 and is expected to double by 2030. However, the lack of understanding of the underlying mechanisms that cause the disease limits the effectiveness of current product development programs.

Market Segmentation

The segmentation of the global Parkinson’s disease drugs market is done on the basis of drug class and geography. On the basis of drug class, the Parkinson’s disease treatment market is classified into Levodopa, dopamine receptor agonists, MAO-inhibitors, COMT-inhibitors, anticholinergic and other drugs. Levodopa is the most commonly prescribed medicine for Parkinson’s and is considered the best at controlling the symptoms of the condition, particularly slow movements and stiff, rigid body parts.Dopamine receptor agonists are further of two types: Ergolinic dopamine agonists, such as bromocriptine or pergolide, were developed first, and then non-ergolinic dopamine agonists, such as pramipexole and ropinirole, were introduced, minimizing the risk of drug-induced reactions. Catechol-O-methyl transferase (COMT) inhibitors are of two types Entacapone and Tolcapone.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

On the basis of Geography, the market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific. Parkinson’s disease has a higher frequency in the developed countries. Each year, In the United States, around 60,000 new cases are diagnosed with Parkinson’s. The North American region has been further segmented into the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe region has been sub-divided into Germany, France, UK and Rest of Europe. Similarly, the Asia-Pacific market has been segmented into Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The Middle East & African market have been subdivided into GCC countries, South Africa and rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global OTC Analgesics Market include Abbie, Novartis, Somerset Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mylan Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Impax Laboratories, Teva Neurosciences, BoehringerIngelheim, Pfizer, Merck & Co., Allergan, Janssen, Acadia, and UCB.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market Segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage