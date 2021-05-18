Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast and Outlook 2024
The potential of the Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) Market has been investigated along with the key challenges.
Short Detail About Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) Market Report: A Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) (also known as an air bridge, jet bridge, jetway, and sky bridge as well as by other terms) is an enclosed, elevated passageway which extends from an airport terminal gate to an airplane. The PBB allows passengers to board and disembark an aircraft without the requirement to go outside or to be exposed to the elements. Passenger Boarding Bridges can be found in many configurations and may be fixed or movable depending upon the installation.
Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) Market Top Manufacturers : Thyssenkrupp, John Bean Technologies, CIMC, Shinmaywa Industries, FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems, Adelte Group , Hubner, MHI-TES, PT Bukaka Teknik Utama TBK, Ameribridge,
Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) Market Regional Analysis : USA, Canada and Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy, Global, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc., Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa
Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) Market Segment by Type :
Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) Market Segment by Applications :
Scope of the Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) Market Report: This report focuses on the Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.In its earliest and most basic configuration, a Passenger Boarding Bridge consisted of a fixed platform, which may or may not have been height adjustable, connected to the terminal building by an enclosed bridge. Passenger Boarding Bridges are now, more typically, mobile units which use an articulating mount to fasten them to the terminal at one end and are supported on powered wheels at the other end with the bridge between built as an extendable tube. This arrangement allows the bridge to be retracted and moved out of the aircraft safety zone during aircraft arrival and departure and, once the aircraft is parked and secure, manoeuvred by a trained operator to come in contact with the aircraft at the desired boarding door. These units are height adjustable to allow use with multiple aircraft types.The worldwide market for Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.
Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share of Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) Market. To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market Growth of Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) Industry, for each region.
