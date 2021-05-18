Peripheral Vascular Devices Market is Projected to Attain Substantial Absolute $ Opportunity in Terms of Value Through 2022

Peripheral vascular devices are devices that are used to treat medical conditions related to blood vessels that lie outside the brain and heart. They are most commonly used to treat dangerous narrowing of the blood vessels due to build-up of plaque. Peripheral vascular devices may be of different types like stents, balloons, catheters, and others. Rapid rise in obesity levels and increasing geriatric population are the main growth drivers of the market. The end users of the global peripheral vascular devices market are mainly hospitals and surgical institutes.

Market Dynamics

Increase in incidence of peripheral arterial disease due to factors like high obesity levels is one of the main growth drivers of the global peripheral vascular devices market. Prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles and diseases like diabetes has caused an increase in the number of patients suffering from narrow or clogged arteries, hence resulting in market expansion. Adoption of advanced technology has resulted in development of minimally invasive products and procedures thus helping the growth of the market. Other factors that are causing growth of the market are increasing geriatric population, increase in disposable incomes, rising healthcare awareness, increasing access to healthcare, and high investment in research and development of new products.

The global peripheral vascular devices market is a highly fragmented market. Its growth is threatened by constraints such as stringent government regulations. Risk of failure and side effects from the devices also threaten the growth of the market. Another constraint is the relatively high price of the products and related procedures. Hence, companies need to develop more affordable products with minimum risk of side effects in order to grow in the market.

Market Segmentation

The global peripheral vascular devices market is segmented based on product type, material type, end user, and geography. Based on product type, the market can be segmented as peripheral vascular stents, aortic stents, angioplasty balloons, atherectomy devices, synthetic surgical grafts, chronic total occlusion devices, and others. Based on material used, the market is segmented as bio-absorbable and non bio-absorbable. Based on end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, surgical institutes, and others. Increase in use of products made of bio-absorbable materials is an important trend in the market.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Geographically, the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) regions. Currently, the largest share of the market is held by North America. There is strong growth potential in APAC region due to increasing incidence of arterial diseases, increase in geriatric population, increase in disposable incomes and focus on new technology.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global peripheral vascular devices market are Abbott Laboratories, Teleflex Medical, Angioscore Inc, Boston Scientific, Cordis Corporation, Volcano Corporation, and others.

The report contains comprehensive analysis on:

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Segments

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Current Trends

Competition &Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

Regional analysis for Peripheral Vascular Devices Market includes

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

